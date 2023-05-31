Free Mandarin classes for adults and children are coming to nine San Francisco Public Library branches this summer.
Now in its fifth year, the Chinese language courses are held in partnership with the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office. The classes are expanding from four neighborhood branches last summer to nine this year.
Anza, Ingleside, Marina, Portola and West Portal will offer children's courses, while adults can take classes at the Excelsior, Golden Gate Valley, Richmond and Visitacion Valley branches. The Main Library's children's center will also offer classes for kids.
Each branch will hold weekly classes, with instructors from around the Bay Area leading the courses. The San Francisco Public Library lists classes at a handful of branches beginning on June 10 at various times, but it's unclear if all of the courses will begin that day.
You don't need to have taken Mandarin before, which many people in The City have. U.S. Census Bureau data shows that Chinese is the most common language other than English in San Francisco.
Nearly 149,000 San Franciscans speak a form of Chinese at home. Although Mandarin is the official language of Taiwan, Cantonese is the most common form of Chinese in the Bay Area.
To celebrate the courses' launch, the Main Library is hosting a kickoff event on June 3, which will feature a Hakka song and dance performance titled "Feathers in the Wind."
In addition to raffle prizes and a book giveaway, attendees can also taste Taiwanese snacks, make kites, see traditional opera costume face painting and enjoy games like pinball and Taiwanese "Monopoly."
The classes are also part of Summer Stride, SFPL's annual summer learning, reading and exploration program.
Upon completing 20 hours of this, or any other Summer Stride program, attendees can pick up their finishing prize, which is a book tote designed by artist K-Fai Steele.