SFPL Main Library

The Main Library is among the nine branches offering free Mandarin classes to children and adults this summer.

 Jason Doiy/SFPL Media Images

Free Mandarin classes for adults and children are coming to nine San Francisco Public Library branches this summer.

Now in its fifth year, the Chinese language courses are held in partnership with the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office. The classes are expanding from four neighborhood branches last summer to nine this year.

