Palo Alto is haunted. “Unseen lineages of historical responsibility” lurk amidst the oak trees on Stanford’s campus and the sleek venture capital offices on Sand Hill Road, giving the town — and the capitalist world it shaped — a dark legacy it has never fully grappled with.
In his new book, “Palo Alto: A History of California, Capitalism, and the World” (Little, Brown; $32.40), Malcolm Harris seeks to bring the Silicon Valley city’s historical responsibility to light. That he does over the course of 704 pages, though not always in the most historical way. “Palo Alto” reads at times like a novel by Thomas Pynchon, a psychedelic romp through Silicon Valley office parks and Central Valley union halls, Chinese iPhone factories and Afghan battlefields. The paths can be difficult to follow, but the patient traveler hoping to learn more about any one of California’s many gold rushes will be rewarded.
Harris — whose previous books include “Kids These Days,” the story of the bleak financial situation faced by young people, — has, at age 34, emerged as the preeminent Millennial leftist writer. His style is casual and snarky, sometimes slipping into the raconteur tone of an episode of Comedy Central’s “Drunk History.” But “Palo Alto” is also part of a more serious genealogy of bottom-up or revisionist histories, like Howard Zinn’s “A People’s History of the United States.”
Harris offers a sweeping critique of capitalism from his Palo Alto perch, focusing on “characters who find ways to tug back, who pit themselves against the way things are and come to personify the system’s self-destructive countertendencies.” Unfortunately, Harris omits any critical perspective on these anti-capitalist heroes, or any positive look at his capitalist villains, leaving the reader with an incomplete understanding as to why history unfolded the way it did.
“Palo Alto” begins with California’s statehood in 1850, describing the explicit campaign of genocide waged by early leaders like Gov. Peter Burnett who called for a “war of extermination” against California Indians. Many of the state’s initial white settlers were ex-Southerners who sought to preserve the institution of slavery, and ultimately did so through the Indian “apprenticeship” system and fugitive slave laws.
After establishing California’s original sin, Harris turns his focus to Palo Alto and its founder, Leland Stanford. Though an abolitionist, Stanford brutally exploited the Chinese-immigrant labor force that built his transcontinental railroad, and later championed Chinese exclusion policies as governor and U.S. senator.
Stanford used his political connections to win extremely favorable terms for his railroad projects: In addition to federal subsidies, Stanford and his associates were granted territory larger in size than the state of Maryland. It was their lawsuit, in 1886, that led to the doctrine of corporate personhood, which has stymied progressive reform ever since. The fortune Leland and his wife, Jane, amassed ultimately endowed Stanford University, which, in Harris’ telling, exists to reproduce people like Stanford and perpetuate the forces he embodied.
It all traces back to Stanford’s scientific approach to horse-breeding, “the Palo Alto System,” as he called it, made famous by Eadward Muybridge’s early cinematic experiments. David Starr Jordan, the university’s founding president, brought these ideas of good breeding “out of the barn and into the classroom,” Harris writes. Jordan was the first in a long line of Stanford luminaries who embraced racism and eugenics, including leading intelligence psychologist Lewis Terman and Silicon Valley founding father William Shockley, who went from inventing semiconductors in the ’50s to raving about the genetic inferiority of Black people on national TV in the ’70s.
These white supremacist beliefs, Harris argues, also underpinned the “California model” of colonial extraction that Stanford-trained scientists, like mining engineer Herbert Hoover, helped spread around the world. The formula was to simply copy California’s development, in which, “Anglos rule; all natives are Indians; all land and water is just gold waiting to happen,” Harris writes.
Hoover would go on to serve as secretary of commerce and then as president, where he pioneered the practice of bringing industry leaders together to regulate themselves. That’s how we got single-family zoning and segregated suburbs; modern aviation and telecommunications; and the financial conditions that led up to the Great Depression.
Though Hoover and Hooverism were chastened by the Depression, his legacy was preserved at Stanford’s Hoover Institution, whose cylindrical tower Harris describes as the president’s “last erection.” The Institution would be a kingmaker for Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush, promoting the free market and imperialist ideals that Hoover stood for. Palo Alto continued to play a central role in executing that vision: Key aspects of the Iran-Contra scandal were orchestrated by a Palo Alto-based CIA contractor. The War on Terror-era surveillance apparatus was likewise made possible by Silicon Valley firms like Palantir.
When Palantir backer and Stanford alumnus Peter Thiel hosted a “Hoover-style” gathering of tech executives at Trump Tower following the 2016 election, “Silicon Valley claimed its place at the center of the capitalist world,” Harris writes. “For the first time, the regional industry was no longer emergent; it represented the world’s highest concentration of value.”
This Hooverian genealogy is the great insight of “Palo Alto.” Readers of any political stripe will see the remarkable extent to which Silicon Valley has become a global power center, dominating politics, the economy and the military from behind the veil of its technological prowess.
There are other insightful strains in “Palo Alto.” Harris offers an accessible account of the brutality of the early statehood era — a subject that remains shamefully under-discussed. His detailed narrative of the development of the personal computer and his vivid asides about anti-capitalist resistance movements in Asia and Latin America are also well-rendered.
But Harris’ fawning depiction of “Bay Area Maoists,” like the Black Panther Party and the April Third Movement of student activists on Stanford’s campus, is indicative of the book’s blind spots. These groups offered a valuable counterpoint to unjust conditions in the inner city and unethical activity (namely, weapons development) in university labs, but their embrace of violence alienated them from the general public. After romantically describing the spate of bombings that hit Stanford in the early ’70s, Harris never stops to interrogate why hardcore Maoists couldn’t find much of a popular audience in America. It wasn’t just COINTELPRO.
In his haunted history, Harris leaves no room for California’s liberal victories, like the University of California system, the environmental movement or even the ethnic studies movement, which is one of the few lasting legacies of those Bay Area Maoists and an essential antecedent to the book. The birth control pill, one of many positive innovations to be developed in Stanford’s labs, gets a sentence.
Perhaps Harris’ dismissal of liberal compromise and technocratic progress would be more palatable if he had a remotely realistic vision of the future to offer. Instead, he sticks with Marxist maximalism, using the book’s final pages to call on the board of trustees of Stanford University to cede its campus to the Ohlone people. It’s a fitting capstone to this fascinating, frustrating tale — a utopian provocation that forecloses challenging discussions of how the lessons of history might actually be applied.
