It's a Tuesday morning and as on almost all Tuesday mornings, Solomon Rino —in a snazzy vest and neatly pressed shirt and trousers — opens the packages that have just arrived at City Lights. Like an archeologist at a dig, he removes the books and finds space for them on the already crowded shelves that lodge literary classics like Tolstoy’s "War and Peace" and Stendhal’s "The Red and the Black," plus new volumes from major and minor publishing houses that explore gender, sex, class, ethnicity and more by the likes of Salman Rushdie, Patti Smith and Deepti Kapoor, the author of "Age of Vice," which appeals to fans of mystery novels.
Over the years, as San Francisco has become more corporate with more homeless and more Teslas, BMWs and Audis, very little has changed at the store, which Lawrence Ferlinghetti founded in 1953 with Peter Martin. The first all-paperback bookstore in the U.S., and originally meant as an outpost of Paris, the store occupies the same space it has always occupied in North Beach on the edge of Chinatown.
Windows look out at Columbus Avenue, with a subterranean space, a main floor and an upstairs that boasts an extensive poetry section and editorial offices behind closed doors. As always, the store attracts book lovers from around the world, while the publishing company puts into print both famous and largely unknown authors, local and global. These days it no longer closes at midnight but at 10 p.m. In a poem she wrote in 1961, Diane di Prima, author of "Revolutionary Letters" and a San Francisco poet laureate, wrote, “And dig it, City Lights still here, like some old lighthouse.” Twenty-two years later, dig it the lighthouse continues to illuminate the darkness.
City Lights is not the same store it once was. For starters, Lawrence Ferlinghetti, who died in February 2021, a month shy of his 102nd birthday, is no longer at the helm, where he made decisions about what and who to publish and promote. For another, ever since COVID arrived, City Lights has not had in-store events, which once attracted famous authors and enthusiastic crowds. Indeed, for months the store went dark 24/7.
Events now take place on Zoom as well as in Kerouac Alley, which intersects with Columbus Avenue, but Zoom doesn’t allow for the fluidity and the intimacy of readings that Peter Maravellis scheduled and orchestrated like the conductor of a symphony. Two years ago, City Lights averted disaster; a GoFundMe campaign raised about half-a-million dollars in less than a week with the average donation $44. That money made it possible to pay salaries and keep the lights on.
This year, the bookstore celebrates its 70th anniversary in part by looking back and by honoring Ferlinghetti, who made his fame initially by publishing the Beats, including Allen Ginsberg, Jack Kerouac, William Burroughs and others, but who didn’t consider himself a member of the “boy gang” as Ginsberg called it. Ferlinghetti’s arrest in 1957 and his trial in The City for obscenity made him, Ginsberg’s epic "Howl," and the store, too, instantly infamous and legendary. Nothing as monumental has happened to City Lights since the trial and the not-guilty verdict.
Fans of the Beat Generation still flock to 261 Columbus to buy "Howl," which has sold about 1 million copies in the Pocket Poets Series, as well as copies of "On the Road" and "Naked Lunch." But more often than not, literary pilgrims buy books by Tongo Eisen-Martin, the current San Francisco poet laureate, devorah major, a former poet laureate, and by Ferlinghetti himself who was The City’s first poet laureate and the author of "A Coney Island of the Mind," which has sold over 1 million copies since it was published by New Directions in the 1950s.
The faithful and the inquisitive also buy books about the Sandinistas, the Zapatistas, Black Lives Matter, the Black Panthers, AIDS/HIV, LGBTQ+, feminists, environmentalists, ecologists, plus anarchism and pacifism, two causes Ferlinghetti endorsed during his lifetime.
The National Book Critics Circle recently awarded City Lights the Toni Morrison Achievement Award. Prize committee chair Jacob M. Appel said, “The impact of City Lights on American literature has been revolutionary.”
From its earliest days, City Lights published overtly political books, including Ferlinghetti’s "Tyrannus Nix," Huey Newton’s "Revolutionary Suicide" and Angela Davis’ "Autobiography," plus overtly provocative political magazines. It turned increasingly toward feminism when Nancy Peters joined the team, became a co-owner and cracked down on book thieves. More recently, when Elaine Katzenberger took over as the executive director of the whole enterprise, City Lights has published a great many books by women and authors of color.
For years, Katzenberger worked behind the bar at Vesuvio Cafe on the corner of Columbus and Kerouac Alley. The right woman at the right time for a demanding job, she invigorated the bookstore and its publishing arm as Ferlinghetti began to withdraw from day-to-day participation and focused his energy on painting. Glory isn’t Katzenberger’s thing. Behind the scenes is. For more than a decade, when Ferlinghetti was little more than a figurehead, she called the shots, did the heavy lifting and moved the publishing house to the left, a story that's not widely known outside the inner circle.
Ferlinghetti often took his own poetry and went on the road to Latin America and Europe, but he didn’t travel as widely or as often as the peripatetic authors he published. “Someone had to stay home and mind the store,” he said. He also wisely decided not to turn City Lights into a franchise and open bookstores around the country. Singularity has been its beauty.
For years, veteran filmmakers Starr Sutherland and Jim McKee have been making a documentary titled “Turn Left” about City Lights. Their challenge has been, Sutherland explains, “to integrate the large number of creative individuals who work at the store and to express the progressive ideas that have brought it into the present day and hopefully will guide it into the future.”
A recent online posting for the store announced, “We’re taking the opportunity to remember and reflect, and to give thanks for Ferlinghetti’s inspiring example.” The way forward may well be to hark back to the past, and to honor, as the store noted, “a poet who firmly believed in the transformative power of human creativity.”
In many ways City Lights and Lawrence Ferlinghetti are synonymous, as actor Peter Coyote wisely observes in a rough cut of “Turn Left.” Ferlinghetti is the hero of the doc, especially when he talks about the founding of the store in the early 1950s, when the only place where he could find a real croissant was in the basement of the City of Paris, the department store that is long gone, like so many other San Francisco landmarks. City Lights is one of the few survivors from a past that preceded the Beats, beatniks, hippies and more.
The first 70 or so years might have been the easiest years for City Lights. The next 70 years will likely be much more challenging as readers turn to Amazon for books and as the pandemic makes live events risky. But City Lights boasts a winning team that includes Katzenberger, Peters, Paul Yamazaki, the main book buyer, Peter Maravellis, Solomon Rino, Stacey Lewis and the store manager Andy Bellows, who have weathered literary storms and are prepared to weather them again.
"I saw the best minds of my generation destroyed by madness/ starving hysterical naked,” Ginsberg wrote in the opening lines of "Howl." He might have added that he saw some of the best minds of his and succeeding generations operate a bookstore and a publishing company with a philosophy that includes staying sane and in business, but that hasn’t made making money the primary objective.