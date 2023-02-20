It's a Tuesday morning and as on almost all Tuesday mornings, Solomon Rino —in a snazzy vest and neatly pressed shirt and trousers — opens the packages that have just arrived at City Lights. Like an archeologist at a dig, he removes the books and finds space for them on the already crowded shelves that lodge literary classics like Tolstoy’s "War and Peace" and Stendhal’s "The Red and the Black," plus new volumes from major and minor publishing houses that explore gender, sex, class, ethnicity and more by the likes of Salman Rushdie, Patti Smith and Deepti Kapoor, the author of "Age of Vice," which appeals to fans of mystery novels.

Over the years, as San Francisco has become more corporate with more homeless and more Teslas, BMWs and Audis, very little has changed at the store, which Lawrence Ferlinghetti founded in 1953 with Peter Martin. The first all-paperback bookstore in the U.S., and originally meant as an outpost of Paris, the store occupies the same space it has always occupied in North Beach on the edge of Chinatown.

Jonah Raskin is a novelist and a nonfiction writer who lives in San Francisco.

