When award-winning novelist K.M. Soehnlein started working on his fourth semi-autobiographical book — a coming-of-age tale about an AIDS warrior named Paul at the height of the epidemic in New York — he knew it would be his most difficult one thus far.
“‘Army of Lovers’ was a hard book to write,” says the author, himself an early member of ACT UP NY and cofounder of offshoot organization Queer Nation, which railed against homophobia.
“Emotionally, it put me back in touch with a really intense period in my life. My friends were fighting for their lives, my family was confronting death as well and the political activism was all-consuming and complex. It was an epic, many-pronged story.”
Soehnlein — who eventually moved to The City in 1992, earned his MFA in creative writing from San Francisco State University and since 2002 has taught at the University of San Francisco’s MFA in writing program — is marking the release of his latest novel with a debut reading and conversation with queer historian Jesse Ataide at Strut on Thursday.
The author of 2000’s “The World of Normal Boys,” 2005’s “You Can Say You Knew Me When” and 2010’s “Robin and Ruby” says that in the new novel’s earliest stages, it was simply about getting things down on the page to memorialize his early years in AIDS activism.
“Remember that time I was in an ACT UP protest and a car drove through the crowd and we all chased down the driver on foot?” he says. “Remember that time we set off a stink bomb in the D.C. Metro?” “Remember when my friend threw his birthday cakes out the window?”
With so many monumental moments on the page, the author knew they had to come together in a book.
“All my novels have started with some autobiographical core,” says Soehnlein. “Then imagination and the tools of fiction take over and it expands out from just ‘what happened’ into something that hopefully works as a story other people can identify with and get involved in. ‘Army of Lovers’ is different because it’s bigger — more years, characters, cultural history. As a writer, I had to learn to grapple with a lot more material.”
In the book, the chief character, Paul, leaves the oppressive New Jersey suburbs to go to college and come out in the Big Apple where a new world is opened to him. Late ‘80s New York is exhilarating, full of nonconformists, nightlife and culture. There are also many more opportunities for sexual exploration and drug experimentation there. It’s also the city where he meets his first boyfriend, Derek.
But all of the freedom and excitement the book’s protagonist experiences in his new home is tempered by the growing AIDS crisis that is sweeping the city and taking so many lives with it.
Feeling compelled to do something to turn the tide, he joins ACT UP, the legendary activist organization that formed in 1987 and staged dramatic, media-grabbing demonstrations to combat the government inaction toward the deadly epidemic, end the social stigma of the disease and demand increased access to AIDS drugs.
It’s during this period of impassioned group meetings, fiery protests against the Catholic Church and the FDA and multiple arrests for civil disobedience that Paul shakes off some of his own conventional attitudes. Putting his prejudice aside, he considers a serodiscordant relationship with an HIV-positive comrade named Zack, whom he eventually follows to San Francisco.
In many ways, Paul’s life-altering experiences as an activist within New York’s vibrant queer community of the ’80s and ’90s directly parallels Soehnlein’s.
“The basic premise of the book is autobiographical,” says the author. “Like Paul, I came to New York in June 1987 and joined ACT UP alongside my boyfriend. Some of the events are based on things that happened to me directly, like getting gay-bashed at Wigstock while I was in drag. But overall, I couldn’t say ‘how much’ is fact versus fiction. The book really blends those together for the story.”
While other writers like Sarah Schulman, Peter Staley, Ron Goldberg, Avram Finkelstein and Jack Lowry have already recorded their time with ACT UP in memoirs, Soehnlein felt there was a place for a novel among all these nonfiction accounts — for readers who prefer to learn history through storytelling.
“I hope that ‘Army of Lovers’ adds to the conversation just by being a very personal kind of story, with a lot of emotion, humor, passion and relatability,” he says. “It’s not a history lesson. It’s a journey you can ride along on and hopefully see history through that personal lens.”
With this book, Soehnlein hopes to honor the struggles and heartaches that he and his contemporaries suffered at the height of the AIDS epidemic. But he also wants to get across to audiences both younger and older that even among life’s most difficult moments, one can still find moments of happiness.
In fact, that’s why he titled the book “Army of Lovers.”
“Some of my strongest memories are of the social life, the parties, the friendships and the sex,” says Soehnlein. “Revisiting that time put me in touch with a lot of life and joy. I knew a lot of badasses, a lot of fabulous creatures and a lot of everyday people who were heroes. I’m glad to tell some version of their story and honor them.”