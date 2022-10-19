When award-winning novelist K.M. Soehnlein started working on his fourth semi-autobiographical book — a coming-of-age tale about an AIDS warrior named Paul at the height of the epidemic in New York — he knew it would be his most difficult one thus far.

“‘Army of Lovers’ was a hard book to write,” says the author, himself an early member of ACT UP NY and cofounder of offshoot organization Queer Nation, which railed against homophobia.

