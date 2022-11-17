A pair of Celine faux-tortoiseshell sunglasses from Joan Didion’s estate sale auction hosted by Stair Galleries, in Hudson, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2022. Hundreds of the writer’s furnishings and personal items will be sold at auction on Nov. 16, 2022, offering fans the opportunity to acquire a piece of her legacy. (Tony Cenicola/The New York Times)
The auction of trinkets and treasures from Joan Didion’s Upper East Side apartment, where she lived with her late husband John Gregory Dunne for 33 years prior to her death, brought in nearly $2 million, according to the New York firm that conducted the sale.
Didion fans swarmed — and splurged — on the opportunity to secure a tangible tribute to the iconic storyteller and Sacramento native.
Like her writing often did, the items auctioned off offered a portal into Didion’s private life. From everyday objects to mementoes, 224 lots of her items were divided up and redistributed to the highest bidders. Items fell into the categories of various arts, furniture, “Fall Finds,” “Coutures and Textiles” and “Collectables.” Seventy-four of the 224 lots fell into the latter.
Quick! You can only pick one thing from the Joan Didion auction – what are you grabbing? Sea shells? Stationery? Unused notebooks? 📚 pic.twitter.com/kdeGsBICTF
Didion’s desk went for $60,000, $48,000 over the highest estimated value. A collection of her seashells sold for $7,000. Photographs from Brigitte Lacombe, Patti Smith and Julian Wasser broke auction records. A pair of Celine sunglasses, valued between $400 - $800, sold for $27,000.
The proceeds of the auction will go to two charities selected by Didion’s family in her honor: Patient care and research of Parkinson's Disease and other movement disorders at Columbia University/Columbia Presbyterian Hospital and Sacramento Historical Society for the benefit of Sacramento City College scholarship for women writers, Stair Galleries stated in a press release about the auction.
Didion died of Parkinson’s disease in December 2021. She lived in Sacramento for all of her childhood, until departing after high school to attend UC Berkeley.
Didion was known for her novels, essays and memoirs, including "The Year of Magical Thinking," (2005).