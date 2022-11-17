NY DIDION ESTATE 6

A pair of Celine faux-tortoiseshell sunglasses from Joan Didion's estate sale auction hosted by Stair Galleries, in Hudson, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2022. Hundreds of the writer's furnishings and personal items will be sold at auction on Nov. 16, 2022, offering fans the opportunity to acquire a piece of her legacy.

 TONY CENICOLA

The auction of trinkets and treasures from Joan Didion’s Upper East Side apartment, where she lived with her late husband John Gregory Dunne for 33 years prior to her death, brought in nearly $2 million, according to the New York firm that conducted the sale. 

Didion fans swarmed — and splurged — on the opportunity to secure a tangible tribute to the iconic storyteller and Sacramento native.

cguaglianone@sfexaminer.com  | @carmela_gua