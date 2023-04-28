First and foremost, Dave Eggers would like to assure Bay Area residents that the setting of his newly released novel, “The Eyes and the Impossible,” is not Golden Gate Park.
It’s easy to see how readers could get confused. The park at the center of the story is vast, lined by ocean and (this may sound familiar) home to enclosed Bison, an art museum and a Dutch windmill.
“It's a little bit of Golden Gate Park,” Eggers, the esteemed author and longtime San Franciscan, admits.
The book, which follows the — sometimes serious — shenanigans of the park’s animal denizens, is as remarkable for what it is as for all that it is intentionally not.
Johannes, the “Eyes” of the story, watches over the happenings of the park with his animal crew and feels joy most when he is running fast and free. He is not a dog that symbolizes a human. “Crucially,” the book’s opening page reads, he is just a dog, symbolizing a dog.
“The Eyes and the Impossible” is a book about nature not intended to critique climate change. It’s not a kid’s book. And in a divergence from some of Eggers' past works, it’s not political.
It is a book about a dog. And that dog loves to run.
Eggers first employed the perspective of a dog in a short work in 2000, and has had the story of "The Eyes" in his mind ever since. He sought to write it simply, in the style of other books he had long appreciated — All-ages stories like Charlotte’s Web, The Hobbit, Trumpet of the Swan.
It's a type of timeless storytelling that he has been studying. “To me, that is the most connected to the way I think… it's the purest and most unfiltered form,” Eggers said of writing from the perspective of man’s best friend.
All-ages books like “The Eyes and the Impossible” and those that inspired it aim to be accessible to all readers. Eggers approach was to be audience agnostic — he didn’t shape the story to make it applicable to one age group over another. He wanted it to be welcoming to every reader, without limitation.
Eggers laments the sometimes arbitrary categories that denote which groups should read what. In a way, it discourages young readers who may feel a stigma if they read below their designated level. It can also alienate great writers.
“Hemingway wrote quite simply, and so did Ovid. There are a lot of examples and literature for people writing with a certain clarity and simplicity, and it shouldn't stigmatize that writing,” Eggers explained.
In his latest novel, the author aims to emulate that simple, clear style. Eggers did it with no plan.“Really at no time did I think of the audience. Outside of writing it the way I thought it should be written,” he said.
“The Eyes and the Impossible” was written before and after another of Eggers' San Francisco adjacent works, “The Every,” the 2021 sequel to “The Circle,” which are both set in a tech dystopia.
Ex // Top Stories
Lynch admitted that he spoke to Lance about the trade speculation and the two are “on the same page"
Garret Doty's lawyers claimed that “new evidence” indicates that Carmignani “instigated the altercation" which led to the attack
It’s much more than just Northern California that’s been enthralled by this series
The writing process for those novels was laborious. Eggers compared it to his time working and writing as a journalist — fact-checking and note reviewing, writing to inform. In comparison, writing as Johannes felt liberating, Eggers said.
“I don't have to check my paper, I don't have to look at and check the numbers,” he said. "I was feeling free and writing fast."
The prose of the story, also fast and fluid, reflects his own release. Johannes is captivated by beauty — almost to a fault. He lives for discovery and wonder, a state of being Eggers is finding himself drawn to lately.
“I just continue to be more awake to the fact that that's really at the essence of how I feel happy, is when I'm seeing new things,” he said. “When I'm awake to the beauty around me, and when I get to go to Golden Gate Park, or Ocean Beach, or wherever else and sort of just revel..how lucky we are to have that?”
The book, in its physical form, is another ode to beauty. The work will be brought to print by both McSweeney's, Eggers' own SF-based publishing operation, and Knopf Books for Young Readers. Knopf will take the more traditional approach: a classic hardcover, and a target audience of middle schoolers.
McSweeney's will roll out a craftsmans's, limited edition copy for the all-ages crowd. Illustrations by Shawn Harris, depicting Johannes dashing through landscapes inspired by old Dutch and Flemish masterworks, variegate the text. The 230-something pages are lined in gold leaf. The cover is carved wood. The colorings look a bit like Golden Gate Park.
“Every so often, with any book or work of art, you see it all at once, as opposed to coming in pieces, or being an amalgam of things, or some sort of composite,” he said.
Most of "The Eyes and the Impossible” was written from a small boat docked along the San Francisco Bay – a set up he improvised after the pandemic shut down The City.
Before COVID, he wrote from the sanctity of his Wi-F free home. But shelter-in-place made an at home internet connection inevitable, which ran Eggers out of the house. “I can't write anywhere near a Wi-Fi connection, I just distract myself,” he said.
A captain friend helped him get set up with a sailboat; he takes sailing lessons on occasion with her and uses the space to work. He writes with the windows open.
But some days are surely better than others on the boat. This winter, he had to seal shut the windows when the atmospheric rivers drenched the region. Some of the book was probably written through the orange haze of wildfire smoke, he said.
The animals in Eggers' book have their own inscribed memories of those eerie days. Even so, he said, it’s not a book about climate change. The story encourages harmony with the world and an appreciation of beauty — it even goes as far as to express that these things be considered and protected.
But in a storied career peppered with political writings, “this is apart from anything” else, he said.
This is a book about a dog. And that dog loves to run.