Dave Eggers, author of "The Eyes and the Impossible."

First and foremost, Dave Eggers would like to assure Bay Area residents that the setting of his newly released novel, “The Eyes and the Impossible,” is not Golden Gate Park.

It’s easy to see how readers could get confused. The park at the center of the story is vast, lined by ocean and (this may sound familiar) home to enclosed Bison, an art museum and a Dutch windmill.

The cover of Dave Eggers new novel "The Eyes and the Impossible," published by Knopf Books for Young Readers. 

The front cover of the McSweeney's edition of "The Eyes and the Impossible." San Francisco author Dave Eggers wrote the book for all ages. 
The spine cover of the McSweeney's edition of "The Eyes and the Impossible." San Francisco author Dave Eggers wrote the book for all ages. 

