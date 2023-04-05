Literature will meet the great outdoors when the Día de los Niños (Children's Day) festival returns to Parque Niños Unidos at Folsom and 23rd streets later this month.
The San Francisco Public Library and the Department of Early Childhood are collaborating for the 24th annual edition of the festival, which celebrates the importance of literacy for children from all backgrounds.
The event, which takes place on April 30 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., will allow children to climb aboard the SFPL's bookmobile, pick out their favorite read, make art and explore the playground of Parque Niños Unidos. Performers include Danza Azteca Xitlalli-Xolotl, Big Top Bubbles, La Familia Peña Govea and DJ Pakí Payá.
Children will be able to build own home libraries with onsite book giveaways and enjoy activities, all of which are being provided by community agencies in The City.
"Día de los Niños is one of the Library's all-time favorite, beloved events, bringing together the community in an incredible joyful way," said Hillary Ake, the San Francisco Public Library's early learning coordinator. "There's truly a kind of indescribable magic in the air when families come out to the park to play and celebrate kids, reading and books."
Día de los Niños is a Mexican holiday that recognizes and celebrates the influence of children in society. It's grown throughout Latin America.
In 1997, New Mexico celebrated Día de los Niños/Día de los Libros (Children's Day/Book Day). True to its nature, the event honored children and promoted literacy through celebrations of language, culture and books.
This celebration has been observed by the SFPL since 1999.