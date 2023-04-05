Día de los Niños

Children play in bubbles at a Día de los Niños festival in San Francisco. 

 Courtesy of the San Francisco Public Library

Literature will meet the great outdoors when the Día de los Niños (Children's Day) festival returns to Parque Niños Unidos at Folsom and 23rd streets later this month. 

The San Francisco Public Library and the Department of Early Childhood are collaborating for the 24th annual edition of the festival, which celebrates the importance of literacy for children from all backgrounds.

