A People's History of SFO

Porter describes SFO as an “assemblage” where many different cultures, languages and technologies come together. 

 Courtesy University of California Press

SFO doesn’t fall within the geographical limits of The City. Located in San Mateo County along the shores of the bay, it’s 13 miles outside San Francisco’s southernmost boundary. Fifteen million travelers pass through SFO every year making it the seventh busiest airport in the U.S. You might call it a city. You can eat and drink there, sleep at a hotel, use the library, enjoy the art, stroll along the concourse, make friends, change dollars into Yuan and fly to Shanghai for only $2,238.

Inside the airport, you can’t literally see the past. Still, you might be able to commune with it when you read Eric Porter’s new lively book, "A People’s History of SFO: The Making of the Bay Area and an Airport," published by the University of California Press. For a decade, the press has cranked out “people’s guides” to Orange County, Boston, Los Angeles, New York and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Jonah Raskin is a novelist and a nonfiction writer who lives in San Francisco.
 
 

Tags