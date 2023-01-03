SFO doesn’t fall within the geographical limits of The City. Located in San Mateo County along the shores of the bay, it’s 13 miles outside San Francisco’s southernmost boundary. Fifteen million travelers pass through SFO every year making it the seventh busiest airport in the U.S. You might call it a city. You can eat and drink there, sleep at a hotel, use the library, enjoy the art, stroll along the concourse, make friends, change dollars into Yuan and fly to Shanghai for only $2,238.
Inside the airport, you can’t literally see the past. Still, you might be able to commune with it when you read Eric Porter’s new lively book, "A People’s History of SFO: The Making of the Bay Area and an Airport," published by the University of California Press. For a decade, the press has cranked out “people’s guides” to Orange County, Boston, Los Angeles, New York and the San Francisco Bay Area.
Howard Zinn, the populist American historian, kicked off the craze for people’s guides with his best seller, "A People’s History of the United States: 1492 to the Present." His history, first published in 1980, tells the stories, the author’s own website proclaims, of “America’s women, factory workers, African-Americans, Native Americans, the working poor, and immigrant laborers.” People ignored by historians for far too long.
Porter teaches critical race theory and other subjects at UC Santa Cruz. He’s also the author of a book about cool and hot jazz. In his history of SFO, he presents the kinds of characters that Zinn animated. Porter also traces the lives and careers of airplane passengers and airplane crew members, plus famous solo pilots, including Charles Lindberg, the aviator whose plane got stuck in the mud on a parcel of land that would become a part of SFO.
A People’s History of SFO begins with a vivid description of the arrival of a flight at San Francisco International Airport. It ends with ruminations about the future of the bay, the changing tidelands and the fate of the shorebirds. Maps and pictures punctuate the narrative that shows how, when and why SFO rose out of the mud, muck, salt flats, marshlands and the waters of the bay itself.
Porter is ably qualified to tell the story of SFO as a global hub of commerce, technology innovation and as a political and economic powerhouse. Born in Berkeley, he attended grad school at the University of Michigan with a focus on American Studies. His footnotes and bibliography attest to his intensive research.
Porter told me that after he wrote his jazz book, he wanted “to write about a place where I was from.” He added modestly, “I have some history at SFO.” His grandfather migrated from the American South to California and found employment as a skycap at SFO, carrying the luggage of passengers in much the same way that porters once carried luggage at train stations in an earlier era.
“I come from a line of porters in the occupational sense of the word,” Porter told me. He added, “There are not nearly as many porters and skycaps now as there were before 9/11 and the enhanced security measures that followed it.”
His grandfather earned a steady income and made it possible for Eric Porter’s father to attend college. Plus Eric's own father worked part-time as a skycap while attending San Mateo College and UC Berkeley.
Porter describes himself as Black, but he also calls himself a person of “mixed race.” His white mother boasts roots in Malta and Norway.
Porter describes SFO as an “assemblage” where many different cultures, languages and technologies come together. Over the years, he has situated himself at the airport, unpacking its past and its frantic present — with passengers dashing here and there — to reveal a future that remains a cypher. The rising waters of the bay threaten a whole ecosystem. He also writes about the eradication of the Ramatush Ohline, the original inhabitants of the area.
“I generally don’t enjoy airports or flying, though I find airports and the experience of flying fascinating,” Porter told me. “I like SFO better than most airports, because of the amenities, and because my trips out of SFO are generally to more exciting places than those I’m off to when departing from other Bay Area airports.”
Near the end of his book, Porter suggests that the airport will continue to provide “steady work” for working class people like his grandfather and father, and that families will “maintain some measure of stability amid challenging circumstances.”
He told me that “many people at airports doing service work can’t afford to live in the Bay area, despite local living wage ordinances and successful union campaigns.”
The airport’s website proudly observes that “SFO provides passengers, regardless of gender, access to single-stall restrooms as well as an ‘All Gender’ restroom in Harvey Milk Terminal." Milk himself would approve.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.
Jonah Raskin is a novelist and a nonfiction writer who lives in San Francisco.