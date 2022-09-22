Lil Nas X to release League of Legends Worlds anthem

Lil Nas X will perform at the Chase Center Nov. 5

Riot Games and Lil Nas X released 'STAR WALKIN'", the anthem for this year's League of Legends World Championship, today.

The music video, which is available to watch on Youtube while the song itself is available on all streaming platforms, is set in San Francisco.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting