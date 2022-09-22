Lil Nas X drops 'Star Walkin'' for S.F.'s League of Legends Worlds Final By James Salazar | Examiner Staff Writer James Salazar News Producer Author twitter Author email Sep 22, 2022 Sep 22, 2022 Updated 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lil Nas X will perform at the Chase Center Nov. 5 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Riot Games and Lil Nas X released 'STAR WALKIN'", the anthem for this year's League of Legends World Championship, today.The music video, which is available to watch on Youtube while the song itself is available on all streaming platforms, is set in San Francisco.The City serves as the site of this year's championship final. The music video shows various landmarks, such as the Chase Center, Coit Tower and the Golden Gate Bridge, transform as competitors traverse through the 7x7. As part of their collaboration, Lil Nas X will perform 'STAR WALKIN'' live at Worlds 22 Finals, which takes place Nov. 5 at the Chase Center. Ticket info will be announced soon, and additional information regarding Worlds 2022 will be shared in the coming weeks on the Chase Center website. Lil Nas X also designed an in-game skin, which players will be able to unlock between Nov. 3 and 14. You can listen to ‘STAR WALKIN” and watch the music video below:Place a free digital obituaryWe provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started. Place an obituary jsalazar@sfexaminer.com@jamesbewriting Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags San Francisco League Of Legends Chase Center Lil Nas X James Salazar News Producer James Salazar is a news producer for The Examiner. Author twitter Author email Follow James Salazar Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you The Latest News Red Hot Chili Peppers tease new song days after Dreamforce set News Sonoma and Marin counties win big money for climate-smart agriculture News Best (and worst) reviews of San Francisco's best-rated parks Culture Genre-defying Dawn Richard plays Portola Festival News S.F. jury acquits man of murder 18 months after trial deadline News S.F. police arrest woman after 2 injured in Bayview shooting News ethics Board of Supervisors finalizes behested payments amendments The Latest News Red Hot Chili Peppers tease new song days after Dreamforce set News Sonoma and Marin counties win big money for climate-smart agriculture News Best (and worst) reviews of San Francisco's best-rated parks Culture Genre-defying Dawn Richard plays Portola Festival News S.F. jury acquits man of murder 18 months after trial deadline News S.F. police arrest woman after 2 injured in Bayview shooting News ethics Board of Supervisors finalizes behested payments amendments Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum 'Critical Mass' is 30 – and still imagining what cities can be Latest e-Edition San Francisco e-Edition San Francisco