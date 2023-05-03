The San Francisco Art Institute might be gone, but it won’t be forgotten. When the historic art school — which filed for bankruptcy on April 19 — shuttered last year, longtime SFAI librarians Jeff Gunderson and Becky Alexander focused their efforts on preserving its illustrious legacy.
Now, the SFAI Legacy Foundation + Archives has found a new home in downtown San Francisco.
SFAI is closely associated with several art movements, including the Bay Area figurative movement, the Beat Generation, the Mission School, the 1960s free love and Black Power movements, and the 1970s punk scene. Artists and scholars who passed through — as students, faculty or both — include Kathy Acker, Ansel Adams, Angela Davis, Richard Diebenkorn, Jerry Garcia, Ed Hardy, Annie Leibovitz and Kehinde Wiley, to name a few. Much of this history has long been preserved in the archive, which, until recently, was housed within SFAI’s Anne Bremer Memorial Library.
In addition to their roles as librarians, Gunderson and Alexander have been maintaining the school’s archive for more than a decade, with the help of student workers, small grants and a few interns from the San Jose State University master’s program in library and information science. In the last three years, the two have been working to secure a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to further the effort.
Fortuitously, the nearly $250,000 grant was approved just as SFAI closed in July. The intention of the two-year project is to completely rehouse the archive in sound structures, develop finding aids and catalog materials, and prepare for another grant that will facilitate digitization.
What the grant doesn’t support is infrastructure. Enter the Legacy Foundation, a nonprofit organization formed by founding board members Charles DeSantis, Gale Elston and Katie Hood Morgan, aimed at preserving the school’s memory. The foundation was officially granted possession of the SFAI archives in November and began fundraising for a new home.
In April, the archive relocated to a 1,500 square-foot space on the lower level of 20 Hawthorne St., a building that is also home to art book publisher Crown Point Press, just a few blocks from many of The City’s major museums.
“Once the collection is self-sufficient, it’s ready to either stay with the foundation or go somewhere else,” Alexander said. “It becomes something that can stand on its own, and that feels like a really nice legacy that Jeff and I can help leave.”
Focused on the institutional history and legacy of SFAI, the archive contains a wide range of materials, including files on every artist who studied or worked at the school, minutes from board meetings dating back to the 1870s, audio recordings of public lectures, documentation of every art exhibition mounted on school walls and more.
The archive also houses some support materials, such as exhibition catalogs and biographies, but one thing that’s not in the archive is in the library where it lived for so long — the extensive collection of books remaining behind at the North Beach campus.
Detangling the archive from the library and the physical school itself has been a difficult process, but Gunderson and Alexander hope to bring some of the elements that made the school so vibrant into the new space, hosting events, exhibitions and programming around the archive and making it “as lively as we can, and still a creative space,” Alexander said. “I want to still feel some of the energy that the school had and have that be part of what we’re preserving.”
There’s also room for the archive to grow, and Gunderson anticipates a small avalanche of submissions once word gets around. But for now, there are a lot of boxes to unpack.
“At the end of the day,” Gunderson said, “this will be a resource that will have so much value to researchers wanting to do anything pertaining to California art history, California cultural history and the history of San Francisco.”