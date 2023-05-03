The San Francisco Art Institute might be gone, but it won’t be forgotten. When the historic art school — which filed for bankruptcy on April 19 — shuttered last year, longtime SFAI librarians Jeff Gunderson and Becky Alexander focused their efforts on preserving its illustrious legacy.

Now, the SFAI Legacy Foundation + Archives has found a new home in downtown San Francisco.

Ex // Top Stories

Max Blue writes about art for

The Examiner and other publications.