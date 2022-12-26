What if, instead of glossing over the specifics of major historical traumas with broad words like “colonialism” or “slavery,” we asked questions that explored how those traumas manifest today? Questions like “How does it hurt?” and “Where does it hurt?” This is the approach taken by South African artist Lhola Amira, who aims to address those wounds through “a practice that gestures toward sacred healing.”

“Facing the Future,” Amira’s first solo exhibition in the United States, also launches the Contemporary African Art Program at the de Young Museum, helmed by the museum’s first designated curator of African art, Natasha Becker. Together, Amira and Becker have produced a show that is at once centered on Amira’s work, as well as on the museum’s extensive collection of African art, placing historical African artworks and objects in conversation with Amira’s, emphasizing concurrent strands of place and diaspora in the artist’s work.

