Downtown San Francisco will be lit up once again this December as "Let's Glow SF," the largest free outdoor holiday projection arts festival in the United States, is returning for a second year.
Beginning Friday, Dec. 2 and continuing to Sunday, Dec. 11, some of downtown's most notable buildings will display holiday-inspired works from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event is organized by the Downtown SF partnership and A3 Visual, a projection mapping and video production company that specializes in large scale building projections, architectural mappings, sculptural projections and custom content creation.
Robbie Silver, the Downtown SF' Partnership's executive director, describes the event as "an investment in the historic heart of downtown meant to bring people back to the core of our city and experience it in a different way while creating new traditions."
Locations for this year's festival include One Bush Street, the Pacific Stock Exchange at 301 Pine St., Station J at 222 Leidesdorff St., and the Hobart building at 582 Market St.
Lumen laser projectors, which will be placed in custom-built outdoor enclosures and operated by Modulo Pi media servers, will project light shows that run every ten minutes at the four distinct locations. Each building's projection will have a story that celebrates the winter season.
In its first year, "Let's Glow SF" received an award of excellence from the International Downtown Association and a Certificate of Honor from Mayor London Breed for its efforts in playing a critical role in The City's recovery from the pandemic.
The event brought an estimated 40,000 attendees to downtown and generated $2.2 million in revenue for surrounding businesses.
Sean Mason, A3 Visual's chief technology officer, said that the public art is about adding "enormous value to the cultural, aesthetic and economic vitality of our community."
This year's festival features works from 14 local artists: seven local visual artists, two local music producers, one local animator and four award-winning international visual design companies.
Artists, including local Bay Area talents that were chosen through a call for submissions, were selected based on their creativity, content and past achievements.
Local artist Ryan Uzilevsky was selected as the headlining artist and received a $15,000 commission from the Downtown SF Partnership for providing five minutes of content. Three support artists, Yiying Lu, Kalani Ware and Sean Capone were selected to provide one minute of content and each received $5,000 commissions.
Mason added that using "historic buildings as the canvas to feature the works of local and international artists" helps contribute to "our community's identity, foster community pride and create an incredible experience for residents and visitors."
