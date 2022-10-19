Downtown San Francisco will be lit up once again this December as "Let's Glow SF," the largest free outdoor holiday projection arts festival in the United States, is returning for a second year.  

Beginning Friday, Dec. 2 and continuing to Sunday, Dec. 11, some of downtown's most notable buildings will display holiday-inspired works from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event is organized by the Downtown SF partnership and A3 Visual, a projection mapping and video production company that specializes in large scale building projections, architectural mappings, sculptural projections and custom content creation.

