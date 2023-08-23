kronos.jpg

Kronos Quartet will play at the Golden Gate Park Bandshell on Saturday

 Courtesy: Nacion Imago

The Grammy award-winning Kronos Quartet is marking 50 years of giving a global and contemporary sound to classical European music with celebratory events, including a free concert in San Francisco, the group’s hometown.

The concert Is at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Golden Gate Park Bandshell. New and familiar works from the group’s diverse repertoire will be performed.

Ex // Top Stories

Tags