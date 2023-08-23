The Grammy award-winning Kronos Quartet is marking 50 years of giving a global and contemporary sound to classical European music with celebratory events, including a free concert in San Francisco, the group’s hometown.
The concert Is at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Golden Gate Park Bandshell. New and familiar works from the group’s diverse repertoire will be performed.
“We’re going to have a great time, and we hope the audience will too,” says David Harrington, the quartet’s founder and artistic director.
The program includes music by a variety of major composers. Bob Dylan and Canadian composer Nicole Lizee are among those Harrington names.
While rooted in classical string-quartet traditions, Kronos — Harrington (violin), John Sherba (violin), Hank Dutt (viola), and Paul Wiancko (cello) — performs music that is literally all over the map in terms of genre and origin.
Its mission involves presenting music that reflects global cultures and universal concerns. The group is also interested in how music can be a stirring force in society.
“War, genocide, famine — they rob people of so many important things,” Harrington says.
“Music has no borders,” he adds.
Kronos has performed thousands of concerts, released more than 70 recordings, and received more than 40 awards, including three Grammy Awards and the Avery Fisher Prize.
Its repertoire includes more than 1,000 commissioned compositions.
It has performed music by significant modern-classical, world-music, and jazz, rock, and experimental artists, including minimalist composer Terry Riley, Charles Mingus, Jimi Hendrix, and Laurie Anderson.
The quartet has appeared onstage or otherwise collaborated with Patti Smith, Paul McCartney, David Bowie, historian Howard Zinn, and choreographers Merce Cunningham and Twyla Tharp.
String quartets — two violins, one viola, one cello — date back to the 1760s, when Joseph Haydn created the format in Vienna. Mozart and Schubert also are known for the music they composed for string quartets.
“An amazing body of music came from these arrangements,” Harrington says. But diversity, he adds, wasn’t part of that.
“All of these composers were white guys who lived in the same city, spoke the same language, and were (of) the same religion,” he says.
And in the early 1970s — times of post-1960s counterculture and revolutionary shake-ups in the arts — Harrington realized he could dramatically expand the possibilities of the string quartet.
The inspiration came from a piece of music — “Black Angels,” by avant-garde composer George Crumb. Harrington had never heard anything like it.
Crumb’s work “brought together many things,” Harrington says. “It was vibrant, it was electric. It had Jimi Hendrix, Schubert, early music. It was a response to the war in Vietnam.”
“I heard ‘Black Angels’ on the radio,” he says. “I was a young musician, I was looking for the right music to play.
“I sent for the score. I formed a group.”
The name Kronos came from a mythology book Harrington and his wife were looking through in search of a mythological name that would suit the quartet.
The 1973-born quartet was first based in Seattle and then in upstate New York.
“In 1977, we decided to go to San Francisco on an impulse,” Harrington says. “I’m really glad we did.”
“There’s a sense of adventure, of discovery here,” he says.
The upcoming Golden Gate Park concert will be a free community event where attendees can hear some great music, Harrington says. In addition to works by Dylan and Lizee, pieces by Beninese-French singer-songwriter Angelique Kidjo, film composer and alt-rock artist Clint Mansell, and the Icelandic rock band Sigur Ros are on the slate.
Harrington’s enthusiasm about the concert extends to its venue.
“It’s a local gem,” Harrington says of the Golden Gate Park Bandshell, the 123-year-old open-air plaza in the park’s Music Concourse.
“I’ve never played the Bandshell before — I’ve wanted to perform there since 1977,” Harrington says.
The concert is part of Kronos Five Decades, the group’s 50th-anniversary celebration. The quartet will be performing in dozens of international and U.S. cities.
As for how Kronos has existed for five decades and is still going strong, Harrington credits the joy of music.
“It’s hard to adequately describe what happens when you get to play with other musicians,” he says. “We just get lifted.
“There's so much fun to be had playing music. It’s invigorating, it’s life affirming. We learn new things every day.”
“Twelve-hundred pieces is a lot of music,” he says, referring to the quartet’s body of music. “But there’s still lots of music left to play.”