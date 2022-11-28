Chinese artist and animator Kongkee’s multimedia exhibition at the Asian Art Museum, “Warring States Cyberpunk,” is equal parts history lesson and science fiction extravaganza. Expanding on his award-winning 2020 film “Dragon’s Delusion,” the video installations and sculptures on view tell the story of the Warring States Period (482-222 BC) Chinese poet Qu Yuan, from his suicide in 279 BC to his imagined reincarnation in the body of a cyborg in a dystopian future Asia. This blend of timelines results in a lo-fi futurism rife with philosophical and spiritual quandaries.

From geometric wallpaper to brightly colored animations, the overall neon psychedelic aesthetic clashes with the work’s historical content, a tension that is the catalyst for the show’s most interesting conceits. A series of bright, large-scale chromogenic reproductions of comic book pages provide a poetic chapter to the narrative, in which one character posits, “People change, robots don’t. They are closer to themselves than us.” It’s an existential question, but cast in both a spiritual and a technological light.

Max Blue writes about the visual arts and modern culture for the San Francisco Examiner and other publications.

