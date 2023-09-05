Knifeplay

Knifeplay, pictured above, will come to San Francisco as part of their first-ever West Coast tour later this month. 

 Photo courtesy: Christian Jarani

On "Promise," the third track of Knifeplay's hauntingly beautiful 2022 album, "Animal Drowning," lead singer and chief songwriter TJ Strohmer opens the songs with the jarring statement, "you're born into this s--t."

Viewed plainly on the written page, the line makes for a mundane, almost crude examination of life's inherent cruelties. Yet hearing it performed on the album is a strikingly different experience — a strangely transcendent and uplifting moment that is almost inspiring.

