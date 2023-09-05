On "Promise," the third track of Knifeplay's hauntingly beautiful 2022 album, "Animal Drowning," lead singer and chief songwriter TJ Strohmer opens the songs with the jarring statement, "you're born into this s--t."
Viewed plainly on the written page, the line makes for a mundane, almost crude examination of life's inherent cruelties. Yet hearing it performed on the album is a strikingly different experience — a strangely transcendent and uplifting moment that is almost inspiring.
Backed by atmospheric synths and a softly strummed guitar, Strohmer sings the lyric in a gorgeous falsetto, stretching out and bending the delivery in a way that intuitively emphasizes vulnerability, empathy and understanding. A description of excrement has never been rendered more heartfelt.
A band that revels equally in the ugliness and grandeur of life, "Promise" captures the beguiling dichotomy of Knifeplay, a Philadelphia-based outfit that will play at Thee Parkside on 17th Street Sept. 23
A student of existentialism, Strohmer ponders fate often on "Animal Drowning," particularly in how one's background can burden or uplift them—and how daunting those circumstances can feel at times.
"With that song ["Promise"], I'm not trying to make a nihilistic statement," said Strohmer.. "But I think about the whole premise of life is that you're putting this responsibility of your own freedom and happiness on yourself. I have this idea of 'you are what you are, no matter what' — which is really this intrusive thought in my mind. So that song is almost like a rallying cry against that insecurity."
A native of the rural Maryland countryside, Strohmer said he had a somewhat ideal childhood growing up — there was a supportive family and a stable household — but it was one that left him wanting. While his remote community rallied around sports and religion, he felt no connection to those outlets, and finding like-minded companions who also gravitated toward music and arts was difficult. The result was a lonely upbringing that helped shape his artistic aesthetic — a searching and longing for connection.
The songs of "Animal Drowning '' each correlate with specific events and memories of Strohmer's life, and the lyrics can feel painfully tender and grasping at times. But the musical arrangements on the songs offer soaring and vast rejoinders — sonic landscapes that seem limitless and expansive.
On the opening track, "Nobody," Strohmer laments that "I am nobody," — a line that is quickly followed by the contrasting response, "but everyone I've met." And with a cinematic display of crashing drums and ambient electronica accompanying those words, Strohmer's makes loneliness a bonding, collective concept.
"Animal Drowning's" centerpiece is the cavernous, eight-minute epic "Untitled." In that ambitious track, Strohmer declares, "but I wanna bring/so many people back," about as honest a depiction of loss and sadness as possible — a sentiment so easily shared by others.
"I only have my experiences to draw upon," said Strohmer. "But my goal with this album was to take my experiences and sort of make a larger statement about the way things are."
While many music critics have categorized the Knifeplay sound as shoegaze —a feedback-laden, dissonant genre — the band travels freely between those harsh forays and clarion clear, tranquil interludes. And Strohmer's lilting, high-pitched vocals offer another unique, undefinable aspect to their approach.
"I've always loved female vocalists, and I thought it would be great to have some on this album, but I was so private about the music and wanted to kind of protect it," said Strohmer. "I didn't really feel confident bringing anyone else into the process. But I also wanted the vocals to sound feminine. I think you can hear that result."
The formula has clearly resonated. "Animal Drowning" received rave reviews from outlets such as Pitchfork and Paste Magazine, and influential music blog Stereogum named Knifeplay a "Band to Watch."
The positive response to "Animal Drowning'' has also helped solidify Knifeplay as a formal band. Originally a bedroom recording project of Strohmer, the group has evolved into a solid six-piece featuring Alex Stackhouse (bass), Max Black (piano, synth), Johnny Klein (lead guitar), Johanna Baumann (guitar, vocals) and Joey Ginaldi (percussion)
The band's upcoming tour of the West Coast will be their first ever jaunt on this side of the country, and Strohmer's first time visiting San Francisco.
"If I'm being honest, I only know about what San Francisco looks like from the 'Tony Hawk Pro Skater 4' video game," said Strohmer. "I mean, based on that, it looks like a great place. But in all seriousness, I think we are all super excited to be coming out West for these shows. This is definitely our biggest tour yet."