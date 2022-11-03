Mary Stallings and Clairdee

Mary Stallings and Clairdee perform the grand opening of Keys Jazz Bistro Thursday night.

 Keys Jazz Bistro

The history of jazz music and culture is steeped in intergenerational minglings, a fusion of ideas and an understanding of history. Keys Jazz Bistro in North Beach — which has its grand opening with vocalists Mary Stallings and Clairdee and the David Udolf Trio scheduled on Thursday, Nov. 10 — is steeped in all three.

The new venue and restaurant is co-owned by junior baby boomer Simon Rowe and elder millennial Matt Mullenweg. The 4,000-square-foot space encompasses what was once El Matador, where vocalist/bandleader Sérgio Mendes and pianist/composer Vince Guaraldi recorded live albums, and is part of a neighborhood that once housed other famed jazz spots such as Basin Street West and the Jazz Workshop.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.