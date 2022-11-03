The history of jazz music and culture is steeped in intergenerational minglings, a fusion of ideas and an understanding of history. Keys Jazz Bistro in North Beach — which has its grand opening with vocalists Mary Stallings and Clairdee and the David Udolf Trio scheduled on Thursday, Nov. 10 — is steeped in all three.
The new venue and restaurant is co-owned by junior baby boomer Simon Rowe and elder millennial Matt Mullenweg. The 4,000-square-foot space encompasses what was once El Matador, where vocalist/bandleader Sérgio Mendes and pianist/composer Vince Guaraldi recorded live albums, and is part of a neighborhood that once housed other famed jazz spots such as Basin Street West and the Jazz Workshop.
Keys, as it’s already known, is in the space that Horizon Restaurant and Lounge most recently occupied. "The bones of it are very good, and the layout is wonderful," said Rowe, in a phone interview less than two weeks before opening night. "We're happy to have inherited a space that was sitting dormant since the beginning of the pandemic.
"It's all hands on deck now, though," he continued. "There were some basic infrastructure things that needed some attention, which was very labor-intensive. And there are always multiple last-minute details to be taken care of — inspections and cosmetic things. But there was no major construction and no major renovation required, which was really the gift of the space."
The venture was birthed when Robert Morgan, the retired director of jazz studies at Houston's famed High School Performing and Visual Arts, introduced two of his former pupils from different eras. Rowe, who was founding executive director of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music's Roots, Jazz and American Music program from 2016 through last year, had a teenage dream of launching a jazz club when he first started studying and playing jazz in his native Sydney, Australia in the mid-1970s.
"Although my craft is very much code and software, my inspiration comes from music," said Mullenweg, who co-created the popular WordPress platform, by phone from his home in Houston. "So I just love supporting live performances and am thrilled for us to try something in this neighborhood, give something back to the community and provide a great place for people to play and listen."
Patrons will enter the u-shaped building at 498 Broadway via the space that was once El Matador, "which Barnaby Conrad ran from the early 1950s to the late ‘60s. Everybody from Carmen McRae to Dizzy Gillespie played in this little club," Rowe pointed out. "And that is actually going to become our reception area for people. It's where the bar will be situated, and people can come in and meet each other in a less formal circumstance before going around the corner into the concert space proper.
"It'll be a reservation-only ticketed listening room," he continued. "So we're lucky to have a sort of holding bay or welcome area where people can have a conversation and catch up before entering the sanctity of the performance space once you move around the corner."
Rowe promises that no seat in the 150-capacity room will be more than 25 feet from the bandstand. And though food and drink will be served, "it'll be silent service,” he said. “So we'll try and get patrons situated with their orders before the show and then just deal very discreetly with any orders that might happen during the performance."
With Rowe booking the talent, live music will be on the calendar Wednesdays through Saturdays with artists booked for four straight days and 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. sets on Wednesday and Thursday. An additional 11 p.m. performance will be scheduled for Friday and Saturday. "Those late night sets will typically be a different band, and it'll be a little bit looser and maybe a bit funkier," he clarified.
There's a good chance the late set will feature an organ group — organ and drums with guitar and/or saxophone. "I figure that might be just a little bit more easy going in terms of the performance etiquette and a little bit more boisterous," he predicted. "So that'll be good for the late night crowd."
Locally based talent will be the source of a majority of the bookings, he said, noting the "plethora of Bay Area talent." Rowe himself will usually perform one week a month plus a couple of late night sessions on organ, "but it's not just going to be my groups," he clarified, pointing out that saxophonist and Oakland native Craig Handy will be a special guest of his trio Dec. 21-24.
"I'm hoping to be pretty eclectic in our offerings," he added. "There are some incredible Latin jazz and salsa and Cuban and Brazilian music performers who are based here. And those styles are very close cousins to jazz."
While the club will be open four nights a week, the lights won't be off the rest of the time. Keys has partnered with both the Jazz in the Neighborhood presenter and promoter organization and the Independent Musicians Alliance advocacy group. "We're going to do our best to make the space available for education and for nonprofit activity, particularly when we're offline during non-business hours with plenty of time to utilize the beautiful space for other activities," Rowe said.
While Rowe and Mullenweg share roots as alumni of Morgan's jazz program in Houston, their paths after that diverged. Rowe, who started on trumpet before switching to piano in 1990, continued in music education and eventually earned his doctorate in performance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champagne. He also taught at universities in Minnesota and Illinois, directed the Brubeck Institute at University of the Pacific from 2011 to 2016 and ran jazz clubs in Fargo, ND and Stockton while maintaining a parallel career as a working musician.
Mullenweg initially played alto saxophone and would eventually switch to tenor. "I just felt like it kind of represents my voice a bit more now," he explained. He co-developed WordPress platform in 2003 and would go on to start Automattic, which includes sites such as Tumblr, Longreads and WordPress.com.
Both believe in the power of live music. "Even though we have our grand opening coming up, we plan to stay loose and facile and flexible in terms of our approach to things afterwards while still remembering that the joy of this music is the community around it," reflected Rowe, who thinks of Keys as "a secular church."
"Jazz is about communication among musicians and between musicians and the audience. And I think there's something sacred about that relationship," Mullenweg concluded.