Summer is here, and San Francisco clubs are heating up with a bevy of sizzling June talent that’s well worth checking out.
Being grateful is a nice way to go through life, reckons Scottish folk rocker K.T. Tunstall, because you never know exactly when your faith will be tested. Hers was recently when she permanently lost all hearing in her left ear, just as she was wrapping up her three-album trilogy with the cerebral new “NUT” disc last year.
Thoughtful new tracks like “Synapse,” “Demigod,” “Dear Shadow,” and “Brain in a Jar” occurred to her around the same time as single-sided deafness. “So my right ear is doing okay, but my left ear is kaput,” she said. “But I can still do everything I did before — it’s just in mono. And my producer friends tell me that all the best albums are in mono, anyway.”
After seven albums, the Grammy-nominated artist returns to San Francisco on June 13th. But the singer has grown weary of just trotting out the same, recognizable material — like “Suddenly I See” and “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree” — on tour, ad infinitum. “You absolutely burn out when you do that stuff too much,” she said.
She tours in smaller, more condensed blocks of dates to avoid exhaustion and rarely runs through her catalog chronologically. She enjoys tossing in a few wildcard covers to her ever-evolving sets.
“For me, concerts have become much more curated, carefully constructed, special events, where I really want to create a new experience from what people have seen before,” she said. She likes adding an occasional obscurity like “Default,” by Thom Yorke’s side project Atoms For Peace.
“I’ve always considered myself lucky that I’ve become known for upbeat, positive songs. I always thought, ‘God — what if I had to sing ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ every time I go onstage?’ It’s a blessing to have all these uptempo, positive hits.”
IF YOU GO
K.T. Tunstall
Where: Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St.
When: 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 13
Tickets: $33 + fee
Contact: www.gamh.com
Sometimes, you have to dig a little deeper for the best sonic surprises. Take The Melenas, for example. The four-girl garage-punk combo from Pamplona, Spain, is virtually hidden in a June 20 bill with its Trouble in Mind label partner FACS at Bottom of the Hill.
Maybe it’s their hometown; perhaps it’s the fact that on their new third album, “Ahora,” they still sing in Spanish, or maybe it’s just the delightful way they interpret their alt-rock influences, like Broadcast, Antenna, and Young Marble Giants. But there’s no other group out there quite like The Melenas.
This is exemplified by their latest chugging, calliope-campy single, “Bang.” One spin, and you’re hooked, and proves that they’re worth waiting for in the show’s busy lineup.
The Melenas had the humblest of Spanish beginnings, revolving around a tiny but hip local nightclub called Nebula, where the girls hung out almost every night. “We just formed for fun,” Oihana Herrera said. “Ultimately, we just do what feels most natural for us,” she said. “For us, it’s a more exact way of communicating exactly what we want to, using the colorful words of our first language.”
IF YOU GO
FACS, with The Melenas
Where: Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St.
When: 8 p.m.Tuesday, June 20
Tickets: $13 advance, $15 door
Ex // Top Stories
The Thursday decision in Sackett v. EPA weakens federal protections but not California’s stricter wetland preservation laws
The scheme raked in appoximately $4.1 million, with more than $1.35 million going to Kourosh Mirmehdi
May 26 marks the start of the summer travel season for the airline industry
Contact: www.bottomofthehill.com
The best aspect of establishing yourself via a long, illustrious career is the privilege of revisiting your classic albums. Ex-Foster & Lloyd anchor Radney Foster did this a decade ago, with a new reimagining of his post-duo solo debut “Del Rio TX, 1959,” marking the year he was born and his hometown.
“That was the record’s 20th anniversary, and I went in, in front of a live audience at Cedar Creek Studios in Austin, and cut a stripped-down acoustic version of it,” says the songwriter, whose tunes have been covered by everyone from Keith Urban to Hootie and the Blowfish.
But he's planning something entirely different for the set’s 30th anniversary. It kicks off in town on June 18, when he’ll play the album in its entirety, backed by local alt-country faves Red Meat. “I think I’ve known them for almost 30 years — they are perennial honky tonkers in the Bay Area,” he said.
IF YOU GO
Radney Foster and Red Meat
Where: The Chapel, 777 Valencia St.
When: 8 p.m. Sunday, June 18
Tickets: $22 + fee
Contact: www.thechapelsf.com
Alt-rockier K. Flay — born Kristine Flaherty — woke up one day, totally deaf, with a rare condition called labyrinthitis that affected her balance so severely she momentarily worried that she’d have to change careers at 37.
“It was sudden and complete, and that’s a pretty manifestation of the condition I’ve come to learn,” she said. “But the additional part of that was, my equilibrium and my balance was gone, so I was dealing with this crazy vertigo.”
The singer admits that it was initially unclear what she would be capable of, studio and touring-wise. Could it actually all be over in one fell auditory swoop? “It was kind of interesting to have that out there, like, ‘Hey, if you wanna stop, here is a legitimate reason to stop,’” she said. “But once I got my bearings, I was like, ‘No! I don’t want to stop!’ So I just kind of jumped back into the deep end of the pool, and from an auditory standpoint, everything felt more confusing, but it put me right back in that I-just-started-making-music place again, psychologically. So I decided I wasn’t gonna overthink it or second-guess it — I was just gonna follow that instinct.”
Relying on techniques she learned in cognitive therapy as a kid, plus facts gleaned from her later Stanford courses in psychology and sociology, she powered through to the other side.
Her new punk single, “Raw Raw,” both spoofs a go-team rah-rah chant and pays homage to how frayed her nerves were feeling after her diagnosis, embellished in the cut’s video by a labyrinthine maze of yarn she’s forced to fight through.
To complicate matters, she’s developed serious and consistent tinnitus in her non-hearing ear. “It’s been enough to drive a man insane,” she sighs. “But one of the things I do now is I visualize the sound in a room saying hi to me, and I try to think about it in different ways. I mean, I’m the one who creates this narrative, so what’s the narrative going to be?”
IF YOU GO
Grandson and K. Flay
Where: The Warfield, 982 Market St.
When: 8 p.m. Monday, June 26
Tickets: $30 to $69.50
Contact: www.axs.com