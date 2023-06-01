Summer is here, and San Francisco clubs are heating up with a bevy of sizzling June talent that’s well worth checking out.

Being grateful is a nice way to go through life, reckons Scottish folk rocker K.T. Tunstall, because you never know exactly when your faith will be tested. Hers was recently when she permanently lost all hearing in her left ear, just as she was wrapping up her three-album trilogy with the cerebral new “NUT” disc last year.

Ex // Top Stories

 

 