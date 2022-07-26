For blues guitarist/vocalist Joe Louis Walker, reinterpreting songs is a passion kindled by playing clubs in the Fillmore in the early 1960s.
“Being from the Bay Area, I’ve always been able to play a so-called genre and bring it in with me,” he said in a phone interview.
First raised in Ingleside, Walker says he had the good fortune to move with his family to the Fillmore District — the Harlem of the West — in his early tweens. He heard and began playing shows at the Fillmore Auditorium while a student at Benjamin Franklin Middle School.
Walker recalls catching “a pre-‘Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag’ James Brown, pre-‘My Girl’ Temptations and Little Richard when he got religion” at the historic venue. “Just to make it extra nice, Charles Sullivan, who owned and ran it, would let all us young guys who were coming up and playing instruments have our battle of the bands there,” he said.
Now 72 and having lived in Upstate New York for 14 years, the musician is coming home to co-headline a concert at the SFJAZZ Center with San Jose native Chris Cain on Thursday. There, he may play a swaggering version of Don Henley’s “All She Wants to Do Is Dance” and a faithful interpretation of Keith Richards’ “Make No Mistake” — two highlights from Walker’s most recent album, “Eclectic Electric,” released in November.
“It was the last album of a three-record deal that I had with a label called Cleopatra,” Walker explained. “And they had a few things they wanted me to do.”
Walker had enjoyed success covering rock and pop songs such as the Beatles’ “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” and the Rolling Stones’ “Heart of Stone” through his traditional and modern blues aesthetic.
He said growing up in the San Francisco that lead to the Summer of Love was a unique and special time. “If you were in Iowa back then, men couldn’t wear long hair,” he noted. “If you were in Mississippi, you couldn’t be in an interracial relationship. And if you were in certain parts of the country and you were gay, you would get beat up.
“So San Francisco was on the cutting edge of all that, as well as inventing jam bands and having the first truly interracial” — and coed — “pop group that went really super big, with Sly & the Family Stone,” he said. Amidst all this, Walker started gigging while still in high school. “The Fillmore District was really viable. There were clubs you could play five nights a week.”
Of course, being able to play a repertoire well doesn’t automatically imbue one with the mythical blues feeling. Walker learned this on one of his early gigs, though he didn’t comprehend the lesson until much later. “When I was 16, I used to back up people down at the old Matrix Club on Fillmore Street,” he said. “And one of the first nationally touring guys I played with was Mississippi Fred McDowell (1904-1972).”
Walker declared his career ambitions with his short-term bandleader boss, and he recounted that McDowell responded, “’Yeah, but what are you? How do you define yourself?’ And I said, ‘As a bluesman!’ And I’ll never forget what he said next. ‘Well, you know what? You ain’t even a man yet. But I’ll tell you what. You keep living long enough, and you will get the blues. And if you get the blues, then you can share that with other people, and people can feel it when you sing it and when you play it.’
“Fred then told me, ‘If you are singing and playing something that is not coming from your heart and soul, then all you’re doing is just mimicking.’
“People make a living off mimicking, and I got nothing against that. But that stuck with me. And as I got older, I had to work less at being a blues guy,” Walker admitted, with a hearty chuckle.
Between teen apprenticeship and adult blues mastery, Walker found his artistic voice and collaborated with a mighty cast of legends and peers, including Bonnie Raitt, Branford Marsalis and Tower of Power as well as Buddy Guy, Junior Wells and even William Shatner. He’s also played on two Grammy-winning collaborative albums, B.B. King’s “Blues Summit” from 1993 and James Cotton’s “Deep in the Blues” from 1996, and was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2013.
But Walker continues to stretch his creative muscles. “Eclectic Electric” looks back a decade further to the popular music of the ’70s, with a crunchy take on the Eagles’ classic rock hymn “Hotel California.” He also had fun with Warren Zevon’s cult hit “Werewolves of London,” which he included at the label’s suggestion.
“The guy that (co-)wrote it, Waddy Wachtel, is a good friend of mine. So I had him come play on it,” Walker said. (Wacthel also plays on two other “Eclectic Electric” tracks.) “Our version of ‘Werewolves’ is a hell of a lot of funkier. Even Waddy said that! He told me, ‘That’s the way it was supposed to sound!’”
Though many subsequent musical styles are rooted in the blues, there’s a purist school of thought that eschews further cross-pollination. Walker’s approach has been counter to that, as witnessed by the decade he took off from the blues starting in the mid-’70s to sing in a gospel group, the Spiritual Corinthians.
“I’m really a product of all my musical experiences back in San Francisco, and I’m grateful for those,” he concluded. “And like Willie Dixon said, ‘Joe, I figured out your style: It’s all over the place. But you do it well.’”