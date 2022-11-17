San Francisco legend Joan Brown’s first major retrospective at SFMOMA is a spiritual lesson in letting go. Boasting 80 paintings and sculptures across nine galleries, the show chronicles Brown’s lifelong attempt to find herself through art, personal relationships and Eastern philosophy. Her struggle to temper the chaos of the human condition was ultimately cut short by her death in 1990, a lack of closure which feels paradoxically apt.
Born in San Francisco’s Marina neighborhood in 1938, Brown enrolled at the California School of Fine Arts (later renamed the San Francisco Art Institute) in Russian Hill on a whim, in 1955. She struggled during her first year, however, and was on the verge of dropping out when she took a summer class with Bay Area Figurative Movement luminary Elmer Bischoff. The realization that she “didn’t have to draw academically” in order to paint, resulted in her serious dedication to the medium.
Her commitment and determination — qualities she exhibited in spades throughout her life — brought early success when Brown was included in her first group exhibitions in 1957, had her first solo show the following year and began showing nationally in 1960.
Brown’s paintings from this early creative burst owe much to her Figurative Movement inspirations, such as Bischoff and David Park, defined by vibrant color palettes and heavy impasto. These canvases are stunning from a distance and up close, sublime, caked nearly two inches thick in some places, and roiling like troubled waters.
Standouts from this period include “Cocker Spaniel with Cloud at Night,” 1963, almost vanishing beneath its own brushstrokes, and the more legible “Thanksgiving Turkey,” 1959, acquired by the New York MOMA when Brown was still a graduate student at the California School of Fine Arts. The latter painting highlights a career-spanning proclivity to reference classic art history figures in her own work, visually riffing on Rembrandt’s 1655 painting “The Slaughtered Ox.” Several of Brown’s works include nude female bathers, speaking to her lifelong love of swimming in the San Francisco Bay, a theme that would remain central even as her style changed.
Her early sculptures possess a similarly messy, frantic energy. “Untitled (Bird),” 1957-60, and “Fur Rat,” 1962, are rudimentary representations, fabrications of cardboard and fur held together by string and nails. But as Brown refined her painting style, her sculptures became cleaner, too.
After her marriage to fellow artist Manuel Neri and the birth of their son, Noel, in 1962, the content of her work took a turn toward the personal, displaying domestic scenes of Noel and the family’s pets, in a slightly more figurative variation of her expressionistic style. The constant presence of her son in paintings from this time perhaps speaks to the competing demands of motherhood and her career, Brown now showing regularly with galleries in New York and Los Angeles. If her lack of canonical recognition seems unlikely given the trajectory of her story so far, that’s because it was sudden and self-inflicted.
In 1965, Brown decided “I was bored with what I was doing and there was a lot more to be learned.” She stopped painting in the heavy, expressionistic style that had brought her much success, and became “a student of myself,” developing a radically new style that would emerge within a few years. It isn’t exactly clear what spurned this boredom, but there’s a sense of unrest that seems to nip at her heels throughout her oeuvre, and the resulting simplicity of her style feels idealistic rather than honest: a state she aspired to rather than occupied.
Brown’s work from this point forward trades expressionism and abstraction for an early strain of pop surrealism. Her style became more realistic, if cartoonish, and flat, influenced by painters like Henri Rousseau and the fact that Brown switched from oils to enamel hardware store paint due to a worsening allergy to turpentine. Almost all of her subsequent paintings are self-portraits, mingling facts and fantasies around the recurring character of the artist.
One of her early self-portraits, “Gordon, Joan + Rufus in Front of S.F. Opera House,” 1969, shows her wedding to the artist Gordon Cook, idealized to incorporate bubbling clouds in place of the city street in the background, with the couple’s dog at their side. “Christmas Time 1970 (Joan and Noel),” 1971, is a self-portrait with her son and pets, against the surreal backdrop of a leaf-patterned carpet, a sunset and low-hanging autumnal tree branches. These early examples of her new style push her work to its representational extreme;she would spend the rest of her career working toward a middle ground between this style and her earlier expressionism, chronicling the process autobiographically.
In 1975, Brown participated in the first all-women’s Alcatraz Swim, but enormous swells caused by a passing freighter resulted in several participants having to be pulled out of the water, Brown among them. The dramatization of this story occupies a series of paintings from “The Night Before the Alcatraz Swim,” 1975, to numerous paintings in a series titled “After the Alcatraz Swim #3,” 1976. This series is Brown’s most explicitly narrative, confronting the literal and emotional turmoil of the experience while presenting the apex of her flattened style, which began to bring her another bout of national recognition.
In 1977, Brown was included in the Whitney Biennial, and received a Guggenheim Fellowship, which she used to travel to Egypt, developing a fascination with the ancients. This artistic revelation coincided with an increasing fascination with Eastern mysticism, a spiritual journey that she chronicled in her paintings throughout the 80s. In 1980, Brown married her fourth and final husband, Michael Hebel, a police lieutenant and fellow Hindu acolyte, whom she remained married to the rest of her life.
But again, Brown shrugged off success, focusing increasingly on public art in an effort to further withdraw from what she saw as an objectionable art market, sculpting painted and mosaic obelisks, often adorned with animals. Brown’s death in 1990 was the result of an accident, claiming her life and the lives of two assistants, during the installation of an obelisk sculpture commissioned by the Eternal Heritage Museum, in Prasanthi Nilayam, India.
It’s hard not to see the simplification of her work and her quest to simplify her life as synonymous, a correlation that she speaks to directly in perhaps her most rudimentary painting, “The Fan (Homage to Sai Baba),” 1980, which shows a ceiling fan spinning against a bright red wall. The title’s reference is to the Hindu guru, the piece a revelation of painting as a metaphysical pursuit. Brown’s entire oeuvre reads like a long journey to the middle path, both in her work and herself, her sudden death bringing the curtain down on what feels like the cusp of arrival.
The closest she comes to striking this balance is in one of her final self-portraits, “Self-Portrait in Studio,” 1984. Here, Brown gives us her most realistic portrayal of herself yet, while the studio setting is conveyed only through messy, abstract brushwork: the splatter of paint on the floor, the outlines of canvas edges on the walls. It’s also a return to oil paint, and Brown shows herself wearing gloves to protect against the medium she once gave up. The painting feels like Brown’s acceptance of life’s chaos, rather than an attempt to answer it, making for the most honest piece in the show, and perhaps the most universal spiritual lesson of all.
