Jimmy Whispers

Jimmy Whispers plays the Chapel in San Francisco on Monday. 

 Daniel Topete

When Jimmy Whispers burst onto the scene in 2015 with his wondrously offbeat debut, “Summer in Pain,” he seemed poised for the makings of a prolific career.

His sound was lo-fi and minimalist, mostly just him and an old organ, recorded onto an iPhone. His lyrics suggested someone who was bursting with ideas, equally comfortable writing about personal heartache as he was about intergenerational violence in his hometown of Chicago.

Ex // Top Stories

Tags