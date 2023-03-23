When Jimmy Whispers burst onto the scene in 2015 with his wondrously offbeat debut, “Summer in Pain,” he seemed poised for the makings of a prolific career.
His sound was lo-fi and minimalist, mostly just him and an old organ, recorded onto an iPhone. His lyrics suggested someone who was bursting with ideas, equally comfortable writing about personal heartache as he was about intergenerational violence in his hometown of Chicago.
Yet in the interceding years, Whispers (nee James Cicero) was confronted with one upheaval after another. A year after “Summer in Pain” was released, his father died. Then he uprooted his entire life and moved to Los Angeles from Chicago. He made the long gestating decision to get sober.
As the years passed, the question eventually arose—instead of marking the beginning of his bright career, would “Summer in Pain” be his only album?
“There was just a lot of transitional life stuff that happened,” said Whispers, who will perform at the Chapel on Monday. “And then of course the pandemic hit, to kind of make things worse. I was always making music and then putting it on the backburner because it just didn’t feel right. But I feel like I’m finally in the right situation now and everything has kind of come full circle.”
In June, Whispers will release his long-awaited sophomore album, “The Search for God,” on Carpark Records. It is both a return to form and an exciting leap forward for the musician, who once again pairs quirky sounds with profound lyrical musings, managing to cram topics about spirituality, mortality and the cragginess of acceptance into a 15-minute document of wryly ethereal beauty.
Whereas “Summer in Pain” had an abrasive, confrontational quality, “The Search for God,” is mostly filled with moments of childlike whimsy. The blaring organs from his debut have been replaced with the softer renderings of synths and blanketed electronica.
The end product is a bewildering, invigorating effect. “Hellscape” is a deeply traumatic song about the attempted suicide of one of Whispers’ friends, but the narrative is paired with a hyperpop sonic backdrop that makes the track almost defiantly upbeat. It’s nearly impossible not to smile, even when Whispers belts out that “we are living in a hellscape.”
Ex // Top Stories
Three years ago on Thursday, San Francisco and six other Bay Area jurisdictions issued the country's first shelter-in-place orders
San Francisco's major, mid-year spending on public safety, by the numbers
BART will update its Board of Directors on a plan to install new, larger gates across its stations this week
Similarly, the title track is a wrenching tale of religious nomadism, but Whispers juxtaposes his quest for meaning with an electronic rainfall of gentle synth sounds, creating a comforting, pillowy wonderland to ponder the unknowable.
“My favorite kind of artists have always been the ones whose lyrics and music don’t quite match up,” said Whispers. “Like the Cure. They were this goth band that had all these dark, interesting tones to their music, but would have all these very sunny lyrics. I loved that contrast.”
Whispers’ follow-up album to “Summer in Pain” was originally slated to be dramatically different from “The Search for God.” After establishing himself in Los Angeles, Whispers decamped with an all-star cast of collaborators, including slack rock icon Mac DeMarco and local producer extraordinaire Jonathan Rado. But after cycling through a number of sessions, it became clear to Whispers that something was amiss in the undertaking.
“I realized that I was writing all these obsessive long songs again,” said Whispers. “They were full of self-pity, and by the time I got sober, that way of thinking was such a turn off. I just didn’t believe that stuff anymore.”
Whispers abandoned the album, and embarked again on a mostly singular effort, this time with lyrics that focused on his quest to find meaning in a world of constant confusion.
“I grew up Catholic, but I don’t identify with any religion at all,” said Whispers. “I think this record is about trying to find some kind of higher power or direction in the universe, in whatever form you can.”
Those cosmic questions are matched with more intensely personal struggles of self-acceptance. Whispers credits his sobriety with adding newfound meaning to his life, but he concedes that the path to fulfillment is a long, winding journey that he’s not yet completed.
“This is definitely an album about asking the questions and not getting all the answers,” said Whispers. “It’s kind of like an early sobriety record in that respect. I’m coming up empty-handed. But I think the next album will be about finding those answers.”