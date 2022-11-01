Jerry Brown

Jerry Brown speaks to supporters in Oakland after being elected governor on Nov. 2, 2010, nearly three decades after his first two terms. He is the subject of the documentary "Jerry Brown: The Disrupter" directed by Marina Zenovich.

 Ramin Rahimian/The New York Times

Climate change, renewable energy, equal gender and race representation — Jerry Brown’s concerns about such issues, in the 1970s, seemed petty and even loony to many. “Governor Moonbeam” was the name Chicago columnist Mike Royko dubbed Brown at the time.

Five decades later, the four-term California governor, three-time presidential candidate, and 50-year public servant has proved to have been remarkably on-target during times when few were listening. A new documentary, “Jerry Brown: The Disrupter,” examines the foresight Brown displayed as a young politician and celebrates Brown’s longtime commitment to public service. Directed by Emmy Award–winning Marina Zenovich, the film will world-premiere in San Francisco, at the Doc Stories festival, Thursday.

