Alice Coltrane — the late great jazz pianist, harpist and composer and wife of John Coltrane — has received a much deserved re-appreciation since her passing in 2007. This includes the posthumous compilations “World Spirituality Classics 1: The Ecstatic Music of Alice Coltrane Turiyasangitananda” (2017) and “Spiritual Eternal: The Complete Warner Bros. Studio Recordings” (2018).
Coltrane’s music performs in San Francisco Saturday afternoon when the Yerba Buena Gardens Festival presents an Alice Coltrane Tribute with Brooklyn Raga Massive featuring Reggie Workman, her one-time musical collaborator.
Named both a National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master and a Guggenheim Fellow in 2020, the 84-year-old double bassist and composer is pleased by the continued recognition that his late friend has been receiving.
"That's the yin and the yang of it. She was working hard in life supporting everybody else, including me, and the media never supported her," Workman said in a phone interview from his home in Harlem's Hamilton Place neighborhood. "But she had been doing great things for years — playing great music and writing great compositions."
Workman's connection to the Coltrane family first came through Alice's late husband, John, the seminal saxophonist/composer/bandleader with whom he played in 1961. Like Workman, John Coltrane was a Philadelphia-area native.
"John Coltrane was working at the Village Gate, and I was working around the corner," Workman recounted in a video the NEA created for its 2020 Jazz Masters ceremony, which was produced and presented virtually by SFJAZZ. "John came in, didn't say anything, sat down, listened and I was in awe. He left, went back to do his set at the Village Gate. A couple of days later, he called up and said, 'Hey Workman, do you want to join my band?' My thoughts were, 'Is the Pope Catholic?'"
After having established himself through gigs with alto saxophonist/composer Gigi Gryce, pianist Red Garland and drummer/bandleader/fellow NEA Jazz Master Roy Haynes, Workman's tenure as a member of the John Coltrane Quartet elevated his profile within the jazz community. Time spent in the early '60s on the bandstand and in the studio as one of drummer Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers and with pianist/composer/modern jazz co-founding father Thelonious Monk in 1967 further cemented his stature as a first-call bassist.
Alice Coltrane's “World Galaxy” was Workman's first recording session with the artist who would go on to start the Vedantic Center in 1975. She went became a swamini, or spiritual leader, of the Shanti Anantam Ashram in the mountains of Santa Monica in 1983. The physical center carried on activities after her death, but burned down in the 2018 Woolsey Fire. It continues as an online organization with occasional in-person activities.
"She would always continue to call me when she would play a festival," Workman recounted. "I'd get a chance to go meet her people, go to the office beforehand, hang out with everyone and get caught up. They were all like family."
Though frequently overshadowed by her husband's artistic accomplishments and legacy, Alice Coltrane has been given her due over time for her contributions to the development of both avant-garde and Southeast Asian-influenced spiritual jazz. Her “Journey in Satchidananda” from 1971 is a masterpiece in both genres, and her explorations on the harmonium and especially the harp have influenced subsequent artists.
Workman, though he's established a reputation as a writer — the Guggenheim Foundation recognized him in the music composition category — is cognizant of the historical and artistic importance of continuing jazz's through line.
"We have to keep their spirits before the people by doing what we do," he remarked when asked about revisiting either Coltrane's music. "And I think that's also what Destiny (Muhammad), Brandee (Younger) and everybody who's playing the harp are doing."
Workman, Muhammad and saxophonist Richard Howell participate in a conversation about Alice Coltrane moderated by Andrew Gilbert, the new dean of Bay Area jazz journalism, on Friday at the Museum of the African Diaspora. Younger, in turn, is co-headlining a double bill with saxophonist Nubya Garcia at the SFJAZZ Center on Monday.
In addition to teaching in the New School's jazz department for over four decades, Workman continues to contribute to the fount of jazz by teaming up with subsequent generations of artists. According to its mission statement, the seven-year old Brooklyn Raga Massive is a "collective ... of over 50 collaborating musicians rooted in traditional South Asian, Indian and other musical disciplines," including Younger. Its 2017 “Coltrane Raga Tribute” album features pieces composed or co-composed by Alice or John Coltrane.
"Participating in Reggie's creative framework has resulted in some of the most risky and fulfilling improvisational synergy I've ever known," wrote tabla player, drummer, percussionist and Brooklyn Raga Massive co-founder Sameer Gupta in an email. "Reggie has a level of openness towards musicians like myself and what we are bringing to the table.
"I believe, as an artist and member of the community around BRM, that we are very lucky right now to experience Reggie's connection with Alice Coltrane's Spirit of Universal Consciousness alongside our love for Indian classical music," he continued.
"We're just all about trying to keep those vibrations and those compositions that she wrote alive and to keep that moving forward," Workman said. "I'm one of the last people still living who was very close to Alice and John and their music, and I feel fortunate that (the Brooklyn Raga Massive) called me in to collaborate with them for their projects."
IF YOU GO
Yerba Buena Gardens Festival Presents an Alice Coltrane Tribute with Brooklyn Raga Massive featuring Reggie Workman
Where: Esplanade, Yerba Buena Gardens, Mission Street between 3rd & 4th streets, S.F.
When: 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday
Tickets: Free
Contact: (415) 543-1718, www.ybgfestival.org/event/alice-coltrane-tribute
Also:
A Tribute to Alice Coltrane: Jazz Legend Reggie Workman in Conversation with Richard Howell & Destiny Muhammad
Where: Museum of the African Diaspora, 685 Mission St., S.F.
When: 6:30 p.m.–8 p.m., Friday
Tickets: Free
Contact: (415) 358-7200, www.ybgfestival.org/event/a-tribute-to-alice-coltrane-discussion