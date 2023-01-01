Judging by a bracing January concert lineup, 2023 is showing signs of early promise in San Francisco. Take, for example, the arrival in town on Wednesday, Jan. 11 of Suki Waterhouse, whose face may be more familiar than her voice. On the silver screen, this charismatic beetle-browed Brit starred alongside Lily James in the campy gorefest “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies,” worked under red-hot new director Ana Lily Amirpour in the Apocalyptic “The Bad Batch,” and this spring she’ll chew up the TV scenery in the buzz-worthy Amazon Prime series “Daisy & the Six,” playing keyboards in a mythical band alongside Riley Keough, right around the time her latest film “Daliland” — co-staring with Sir Ben Kingsley — hits theaters. Waterhouse also kept a surprisingly low profile over the past five years as the on-again, off-again paramour of actor Rob Pattinson, and if you throw in her other passion as a serious singer-songwriter — she might soon be a household name.
Waterhouse, who turns 31 this month, isn’t just whistling “Dixie” with her music, she swears. Even before she became a world-famous cover-girl model in her mid-teens, she was quietly composing, then posting online, starkly personal songs like “Brutally,” which went up in 2017, mainly just for friends to hear.
“Music was always my original plan,” she says. "I never stopped writing, even though there was always that thing — especially with modeling — where people don’t think you’re capable of having an original expression or a thought.”
The learning curve was tough, especially before she was snapped up by the SunPop imprint for her recent “I Can’t Let Go” album, which puts a Phil Spector topspin on the standard dream-pop schematic. But she fell in with a hip harmonious crowd, like Natalie Findlay and her boyfriend Jules, who worked with her to develop her ethereal sound for her first aptly-dubbed “Milk Teeth” EP. Soon their co-writes, like the girl-group-huge “Good Looking,” were becoming Spotify smashes.
Waterhouse is pleased that her various pursuits often overlap. The creative force she learned the most from was “A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night” auteur Ana Lily Amirpour. “She taught me so much about life and about discipline and passion, and I love being around any artist like her that has no ‘Off’ switch.”
The “Daisy” script based on the book by Taylor Jenkins Reid, required weeks of L.A. studio rehearsals, where Waterhouse and Keough became a note-perfect '70s supergroup. “And Riley has such a stunning voice,” she marvels. Unlike The Monkees, “they wanted the band to completely play all the songs, note for note, and that gave us the time to really breathe life into our characters.” Now there’s talk of a Daisy & the Six mini-tour when the series premieres in March.
“Nothing’s been locked in yet,” Waterhouse admits. “But if that’s the case, we’ll all be practicing together again on Zoom, probably, because we’ll all be in different places.”
For a long time, Luna anchor Dean Wareham wasn’t looking forward to 2023. But the New Zealand-born, L.A,-based tunesmith/thespian has recently changed his mind. Even before the pandemic, he and his wife and bandmate, Britta Phillips, would be pleasantly surprised to discover an obscure Luna song had been included in the hit Netflix miniseries from 2021, “Brand New Cherry Flavor.” And sure, the inclusion might be impressive, at first listen.
Since its inception in 1991, Wareham’s post-Galaxie 500 outfit Luna issued seven albums, which it will be tapping into via two completely different San Francisco sets on Jan. 13 and 14 at The Chapel. “And we are the greatest rock and roll band in the world,” the singer/guitarist adds, only half-jokingly. But something dramatically shifted in the music business last year that has given Luna and other so-called Legacy Acts like them cause for hope.
“The Warner Music Group announced in 2022 that for bands like us, signed in the '90s, they were going to erase, or waive, our debt,” says Wareham, 59, who has cultivated his own unique breathy vocals and lilting guitar sound, steeped in the vintage Flying Nun Kiwi chimes.
There is only one Luna, but he was beginning to wonder if they’d ever have anything to show for such a classy legacy. Over the years, his parent company would approach him with ideas of various box-set rereleases of catalog classics. And tracking down outtakes, live tracks, overseeing the inevitable remastering?
“It’s a lot of work, and I’d always say, ‘Well, what’s in it for me?’” He notes. “But now, there is something in it for me — something for us all. And the money earned from our new reissue of our 'Lunapark' record will flow through to us and we’ll get 50% of anything that gets licensed to a movie or a TV show.”
Why did the recording industry relax its rigid bookkeeping standards? Wareham sees it as a gesture of goodwill in our convoluted Spotify-streaming era, and he welcomes the Get Out of Jail Free card. He also has another more reliable source of income — the aegis of brainy film director Noah Baumbach, who always finds a way to include him and/or his music in his movies. In his new adaptation of Don DeLillo’s “White Noise” novel, Wareham says proudly, “Britta and I play a pair of '80s hippies, and we’re writing a song about what’s going on and making the most paranoid observations. We filmed for three weeks, and that got us health insurance for the year!”
Fitz and the Tantrums at Regency Ballrooom
For some enterprising artists, the pandemic was an oddly exhilarating boom, not a soul-sapping bust. So declares Michael "Fitz" Fitzpatrick, the unflappable frontman for soulful combo Fitz and the Tantrums. It took a little adjustment at first, he concedes. But once he got accustomed to being locked down with his wife and three sons in their native Los Angeles, he embraced the warm spirit of being with his family, and, via garage-tracked Zoom sessions, sculpted a meta solo album called “Head Up High” that addressed everyone from sans-ceremony high school graduates (“Congratulations”) to the doubt he sensed in his oldest boy (“Little Champion”), and the self-explanatory “I Need a Dancefloor” (didn’t we all?). “I hope I never have to make another album over Zoom again,” he says, exhaling.
But as soon as Fitz could reunite with co-vocalist Noelle Scaggs and the rest of his Tantrums, he did, for the rousing new old-school-R&B-inspired group effort “Let Yourself Free.” A big step back into the comfortable old world of touring was the group’s second appearance in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “I twas the Lego float — that really scored me some brownie points with my kids,” Fitz chortles.
But make no mistake. Neither Fitz nor his Tantrums are taking lightly their ability to tour the states again and play venues like our spacious Regency Ballroom. “Because I got Covid, and I didn’t even know that I had Covid, so I ended up playing three shows with it,” he shudders. “And strangely, my voice worked fine, but my legs did not want to move. And my whole entire show is me, running around like a madman and jumping up and down. We were in Twin Falls, Idaho or somewhere, and I could sing, but then I was like, ‘What the hell is this? My legs aren’t working! The tests say I don’t have Covid, but this sure feels like it!'”
