Suki Waterhouse at August Hall

Judging by a bracing January concert lineup, 2023 is showing signs of early promise in San Francisco. Take, for example, the arrival in town on Wednesday, Jan. 11 of Suki Waterhouse, whose face may be more familiar than her voice. On the silver screen, this charismatic beetle-browed Brit starred alongside Lily James in the campy gorefest “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies,” worked under red-hot new director Ana Lily Amirpour in the Apocalyptic “The Bad Batch,” and this spring she’ll chew up the TV scenery in the buzz-worthy Amazon Prime series “Daisy & the Six,” playing keyboards in a mythical band alongside Riley Keough, right around the time her latest film “Daliland” — co-staring with Sir Ben Kingsley — hits theaters. Waterhouse also kept a surprisingly low profile over the past five years as the on-again, off-again paramour of actor Rob Pattinson, and if you throw in her other passion as a serious singer-songwriter — she might soon be a household name.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Tags

You May Also Like