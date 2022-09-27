It's back! Hardly Strictly Bluegrass returns to S.F. after two-year hiatus By Will Reisman | Special to The Examiner Sep 27, 2022 Sep 27, 2022 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Emmylou Harris closes out the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival at Golden Gate Park on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Harris will be back to play as the festival returns this weekend. Chris Victorio/Special to The Examiner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, the free multi-day music festival that has been a staple of San Francisco for two decades, will return to Golden Gate Park this weekend for the first time since 2019.The Coronavirus pandemic cancelled the 2020 version and forced the 2021 edition into a virtual setting.This year’s lineup features a diverse collection of bluegrass, folk, soul, blues, rock, jazz and other acts, who perform across six stages over three days.Longtime Hardly Strictly mainstays such as Steve Earle Emmylou Harris are joined by newcomers, such as Marcus Mumford, The Tallest Man on Earth and Waxahatchee.The massive festival, which was founded by Bay Area entrepreneur Warren Hellman, is expected to draw as many as 500,000 people this year.The festivities kick off 1 p.m. Friday and last through 7 p.m. Sunday. Attendees can help plan their outing by visiting hardlystrictlybluegrass.com.If You GoHardly Strictly BluegrassWhere: Golden Gate ParkWhen: 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and SundayTickets: FreeContact: hardlystrictlybluegrass.comPlace a free digital obituaryWe provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started. Place an obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Marcus Mumford Warren Hellman Steve Earle Emmylou Harris Bluegrass Music Recommended for you The Latest News Want to celebrate Filipino History Month? Here's three ideas News Why many California jobs will list salaries starting in 2023 Culture Esa-Pekka Salonen to lead Mahler's mighty 'Resurrection' symphony Culture Melina Duterte to play rare live show at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Culture It's back! Hardly Strictly Bluegrass returns to S.F. after two-year hiatus The City Is San Francisco safer under Brooke Jenkins' watch? She thinks so Culture Basketball Suga from BTS reps Warriors jersey in new Twitter post The Latest News Want to celebrate Filipino History Month? Here's three ideas News Why many California jobs will list salaries starting in 2023 Culture Esa-Pekka Salonen to lead Mahler's mighty 'Resurrection' symphony Culture Melina Duterte to play rare live show at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Culture It's back! Hardly Strictly Bluegrass returns to S.F. after two-year hiatus The City Is San Francisco safer under Brooke Jenkins' watch? She thinks so Culture Basketball Suga from BTS reps Warriors jersey in new Twitter post Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum Opinion ‘Women! Life! Freedom!’: Why Americans need to stand in solidarity with protesting Iranians Latest e-Edition San Francisco e-Edition San Francisco