Emmylou Harris Hardly Strictly 2019

Emmylou Harris closes out the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival at Golden Gate Park on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Harris will be back to play as the festival returns this weekend.

 Chris Victorio/Special to The Examiner

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, the free multi-day music festival that has been a staple of San Francisco for two decades, will return to Golden Gate Park this weekend for the first time since 2019.

The Coronavirus pandemic cancelled the 2020 version and forced the 2021 edition into a virtual setting.

