The Institute of Contemporary Art San Francisco (ICA SF), founded last year by former ICA San Jose director Alison Gass and funded by a handful of prominent names in the Silicon Valley tech and venture capital community, announced itself as a non-collecting museum emphasizing risk-taking exhibitions promoting Bay Area artists and bringing established artists from elsewhere to San Francisco. They wasted no time programming, wading into the local art world with a series of pop-up events, while their Minnesota Street location underwent renovations. Now, the museum has officially opened their first major exhibition, “This Burning World,” by New York-based artist Jeffrey Gibson.

Gibson, who exhibited in the 2019 Whitney Biennial, often incorporates text and textile into his studio-made sculptural artworks, which convey and grapple with the contemporary indigenous American experience. Here, he’s dispensed with crafted objects in favor of a two-channel video installation and architectural alterations that reinterpret the concept of a land acknowledgement, an increasingly common institutional practice. Perhaps the most high-profile example preceded the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, performed by indigenous musician Joan Henry.

Max Blue writes about the visual arts and modern culture for the San Francisco Examiner and other publications.