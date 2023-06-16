A new immersive play in San Francisco recasts one of the nation’s most beloved superheroes in a new role. DC Comics character Batman comes out of the proverbial closet in “
” a new show coming to San Francisco next week, joined by 45 of The City’s queer performers ranging from pole dancers to drag queens. The black-tie-meets-cosplay soiree, on show June 20-24, is set within the marble halls of The
, where audience members will mingle unwittingly with the colorful cast. The premiere marks the first production of Michael Phillis and his new company
, which focuses on supporting queer artists and creatives. He has been living and working in San Francisco since 2004, creating and producing his shows, from original plays such as “The Hand That Rocks The Crawford” and “Sqream” to his long-running male burlesque troupe,
.
But Phillis, a self-confessed Batman fan, told The Examiner the idea for this play has been in the works for a long time. “I’ve wanted to do a huge Batman show for years, ever since we did a mini Batman epic in our first year of Baloney back in 2015,” he said. “But this idea truly came together when my co-producer Daniel Sherman and I were discussing a show he had just seen, one of those big black-tie events, very fancy but ultimately a little boring.” Sherman said he wished a supervillain had busted in and taken over the place to make things more interesting, Phillis recalled. “My ears perked up,” he said. “I was like, ‘I have an idea for a show where that exact thing happens.’ So I pitched it, we got ourselves all worked up about it, and by the time we left the restaurant, we had an appointment to look at The Hibernia. We signed the contract a few weeks later, and ‘Pride in Gotham’ was born.” San Francisco native Sarah Jainchill, a longtime fan of The City’s queer arts scene and friend of Phillis, plays a socialite in the production. She said she believes the show’s pairing of Gotham and San Francisco is a logical marriage. “Gotham has a grittiness about it, where anything goes,” she said. “There’s an enigma about Gotham and the Batman franchise that’s always drawn me to it. Bruce Wayne definitely is the most chic in terms of his black attire.” Many memorable Wayne counterparts and villains are in the play: Catwoman, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Penguin, Two-Face, and of course, the Joker — played by Phillis himself. “Almost like how every comic artist has their flair or spin on what the characters look like, this is our take on what it looks like but still a part of the universe, just a little more gay,” Lisa Frankenstein, who plays Catwoman, told The Examiner. Taking place during what is presented as a Wayne Foundation gala at an iconic former Hibernia Bank branch in the Tenderloin, the production will welcome guests with champagne and live music. But when Gotham’s villains break out of Arkham, attendees will be “kidnapped” and taken underground to the bank’s vaults, to enter a world of experiential performances. “That is cult, San Francisco iconic, history,” Peaches Christ, an iconic firebrand in the San Francisco drag queen scene, said of the venue.
Peaches Christ, who will host the show, said she’s excited to work with Phillis and the cast: “They’re all people that I have watched grow creatively since they were young creators in San Francisco, and they’ve worked on many, many, many of my pitches.” Now, to watch the young artists in charge, she said she looks forward to taking a back seat and enjoying the fruits of their labor. For Phillis, putting the production together fulfills a childhood fantasy and a modern-day desire to queer-ize the franchise. “Batman Returns totally made me gay,” he said. “I wanted to be Michelle Pfeiffer so bad. I would take my jump rope and use it as a whip in my backyard. This was always my story. And let’s face it: This material has always been queer-coded — I mean, the secret identity, the art deco, the sexual tension, the spandex, it’s everything we love.” In some ways, the show acts as a heavy (high) heel on the “doom loop” narrative. “It’s fun to beat up on The City the same way it is to beat up on Gotham City,” Phillis said. “Is there crime and suffering? Yes. Is the wealth disparity ridiculous, unsustainable, a symptom of bigger systemic issues? Absolutely. But the rumors of our doom have been greatly exaggerated.” Peaches and many of the cast members involved in The City’s arts scene hope the next few years will be a renaissance of sorts for San Francisco. “We went in the tech direction. We went in the money direction. But maybe we push a little bit back towards the magical direction, the art direction, the creative and free-expression direction that San Francisco is known for, because there is an economy to that,” Peaches Christ told The Examiner. “Call me crazy, but it could be. It’d be a really exciting time for queer arts.” For Claire Reilly, who plays Harley Quinn, events such as Phillis’ are crucial when LGBTQIA+ arts and expression have come under attack elsewhere in the country. “‘Pride in Gotham’ is the perfect antidote to ‘rainbow capitalism’ because it is by queer creators for “San Franciscans of all stripes,” she told The Examiner. “People (now) face increased oppression and criminalization across the U.S. and around the world,” she said. “It’s vital that we continue to show the world that San Francisco supports queer people and that these kinds of unabashed celebrations of queer culture keep our cities thriving.” But that requires patronage, explained Chris Steele, who plays one of the many “henchfolx” guests will interact with — unknowingly — at next week’s play. “I like to say at my drag shows, culture isn’t something you just participate in — it’s something you actively shape with what you give your money and time to,” she said. “If we want to keep San Francisco the bastion for cool, weird, queer, celebratory art it has always been, we have to tangibly support that.”
A new immersive play in San Francisco recasts one of the nation’s most beloved superheroes in a new role.
DC Comics character Batman comes out of the proverbial closet in “Pride in Gotham,” a new show coming to San Francisco next week, joined by 45 of The City’s queer performers ranging from pole dancers to drag queens.
The black-tie-meets-cosplay soiree, on show June 20-24, is set within the marble halls of The Hibernia, where audience members will mingle unwittingly with the colorful cast. The premiere marks the first production of Michael Phillis and his new company Pop Culture Immersives, which focuses on supporting queer artists and creatives.
He has been living and working in San Francisco since 2004, creating and producing his shows, from original plays such as “The Hand That Rocks The Crawford” and “Sqream” to his long-running male burlesque troupe, Baloney.
But Phillis, a self-confessed Batman fan, told The Examiner the idea for this play has been in the works for a long time.
“I’ve wanted to do a huge Batman show for years, ever since we did a mini Batman epic in our first year of Baloney back in 2015,” he said. “But this idea truly came together when my co-producer Daniel Sherman and I were discussing a show he had just seen, one of those big black-tie events, very fancy but ultimately a little boring.”
Sherman said he wished a supervillain had busted in and taken over the place to make things more interesting, Phillis recalled.
Ex // Top Stories
With the new numbers, over 34% of cars on Bay Area roads are electric, which is more than four times greater than the national average of just over 7%
Supervisor Catherine Stefani and City Attorney David Chiu want firearms barred from hospitals, parks, and other spaces
California legislators will vote on the budget on Thursday, but will continue to negotiate with Gov. Gavin Newsom beyond that point
“My ears perked up,” he said. “I was like, ‘I have an idea for a show where that exact thing happens.’ So I pitched it, we got ourselves all worked up about it, and by the time we left the restaurant, we had an appointment to look at The Hibernia. We signed the contract a few weeks later, and ‘Pride in Gotham’ was born.”
San Francisco native Sarah Jainchill, a longtime fan of The City’s queer arts scene and friend of Phillis, plays a socialite in the production. She said she believes the show’s pairing of Gotham and San Francisco is a logical marriage.
“Gotham has a grittiness about it, where anything goes,” she said. “There’s an enigma about Gotham and the Batman franchise that’s always drawn me to it. Bruce Wayne definitely is the most chic in terms of his black attire.”
Many memorable Wayne counterparts and villains are in the play: Catwoman, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Penguin, Two-Face, and of course, the Joker — played by Phillis himself.
“Almost like how every comic artist has their flair or spin on what the characters look like, this is our take on what it looks like but still a part of the universe, just a little more gay,” Lisa Frankenstein, who plays Catwoman, told The Examiner.
Taking place during what is presented as a Wayne Foundation gala at an iconic former Hibernia Bank branch in the Tenderloin, the production will welcome guests with champagne and live music. But when Gotham’s villains break out of Arkham, attendees will be “kidnapped” and taken underground to the bank’s vaults, to enter a world of experiential performances.
“That is cult, San Francisco iconic, history,” Peaches Christ, an iconic firebrand in the San Francisco drag queen scene, said of the venue.
Peaches Christ, who will host the show, said she’s excited to work with Phillis and the cast: “They’re all people that I have watched grow creatively since they were young creators in San Francisco, and they’ve worked on many, many, many of my pitches.”
Now, to watch the young artists in charge, she said she looks forward to taking a back seat and enjoying the fruits of their labor.
For Phillis, putting the production together fulfills a childhood fantasy and a modern-day desire to queer-ize the franchise.
“Batman Returns totally made me gay,” he said. “I wanted to be Michelle Pfeiffer so bad. I would take my jump rope and use it as a whip in my backyard. This was always my story. And let’s face it: This material has always been queer-coded — I mean, the secret identity, the art deco, the sexual tension, the spandex, it’s everything we love.”
In some ways, the show acts as a heavy (high) heel on the “doom loop” narrative.
“It’s fun to beat up on The City the same way it is to beat up on Gotham City,” Phillis said. “Is there crime and suffering? Yes. Is the wealth disparity ridiculous, unsustainable, a symptom of bigger systemic issues? Absolutely. But the rumors of our doom have been greatly exaggerated.”
Peaches and many of the cast members involved in The City’s arts scene hope the next few years will be a renaissance of sorts for San Francisco.
“We went in the tech direction. We went in the money direction. But maybe we push a little bit back towards the magical direction, the art direction, the creative and free-expression direction that San Francisco is known for, because there is an economy to that,” Peaches Christ told The Examiner. “Call me crazy, but it could be. It’d be a really exciting time for queer arts.”
For Claire Reilly, who plays Harley Quinn, events such as Phillis’ are crucial when LGBTQIA+ arts and expression have come under attack elsewhere in the country.
“‘Pride in Gotham’ is the perfect antidote to ‘rainbow capitalism’ because it is by queer creators for “San Franciscans of all stripes,” she told The Examiner.
“People (now) face increased oppression and criminalization across the U.S. and around the world,” she said. “It’s vital that we continue to show the world that San Francisco supports queer people and that these kinds of unabashed celebrations of queer culture keep our cities thriving.”
But that requires patronage, explained Chris Steele, who plays one of the many “henchfolx” guests will interact with — unknowingly — at next week’s play.
“I like to say at my drag shows, culture isn’t something you just participate in — it’s something you actively shape with what you give your money and time to,” she said. “If we want to keep San Francisco the bastion for cool, weird, queer, celebratory art it has always been, we have to tangibly support that.”