San Francisco's neighborhoods will shine bright for the holiday season as the 10th annual "Illuminate SF" Festival of Light makes a luminous return.
Presented by San Francisco Travel Association and 5M, a mixed-use destination at the intersection of 5th and Mission streets, in collaboration with local civic, arts and cultural partners, the festival runs from Nov. 9 through the end of January and celebrates The City's vibrant art scene.
San Francisco Travel launched the festival in 2013, with inspiration sourced from the debut of Leo Villareal's "The Bay Lights." Since its inception, "Illuminate SF" has grown from six to 62 temporary and permanent eco-friendly light art installations created by international and local artists.
"There is nothing like celebrating the festive season in San Francisco's captivating glow," said Joe D'Alessandro, president and CEO of San Francisco Travel. "The City has one of the country's most extensive collections of light art, and this holiday season Illuminate SF will be even bigger and brighter."
Works can be experienced across San Francisco from the Embarcadero to the Inner Sunset and while flying in or out of San Francisco International Airport. The works are lit up at dusk, turning evenings into illuminating adventures.
Christie Donnelly, Brookfield Properties' director of development described the festival as "quintessentially San Francisco, uniting community through arts, culture and experience."
New additions to this year's festival include "Franchise Freedom," a project by the Immersive Arts Alliance which will bring the acclaimed aerial light performance to San Francisco for five nights beginning Jan. 12.
Created by Lonneke Gordijn and Ralph Nauta, "Franchise Freedom" consists of 600 illuminated drones that will fly from Treasure Island over the San Francisco Bay towards the Embarcadero. The work will be visible along the shorelines in The City, Sausalito, Emeryville and Berkeley.
Other additions include "Lucy in the Sky," which is one of two new light art installations joining The City's Civic Arts Collection. Erwin Redl's piece will be located in the new Central Subway and is comprised of over 500 translucent 10 x 10-inch light panels, each containing an array of color LEDs.
The panels are suspended along the entire length of the concourse level's ceiling, which spans nearly 670 feet. The light panels are computer programmed to slowly change color and display simple patterns, creating a kaleidoscopic experience.
Neighborhoods in The City that will dazzle include Chinatown, which will display "Lantern Stories: San Francisco." Designed by interdisciplinary artist Yu-Wen Wu, this public art installation of 29 illustrated lanterns relate the long and fraught history and legacy of Chinese immigration in the United States.
Creating a canopy on the 600 block of Grant Avenue, they feature images of Bruce Lee, restaurateur Cecilia Chang and others. They also highlight the arts, calligraphy, music and dance performance of Chinese culture.
San Francisco's season of lights begins in December with "Let's Glow SF," the largest free outdoor holiday projection arts festival in the United States. Beginning Friday, Dec. 2 and continuing to Sunday, Dec. 11, some of downtown's most notable buildings will display holiday-inspired works from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Click here for a complete list of 2022-23 "Illuminate SF" light art installations.
