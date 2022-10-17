I got my 15 minutes of fame when I found Alison Collins’ infamous tweets deriding Asians as “house n----rs” who “use white supremacist thinking to assimilate and ‘get ahead.’” My critics are correct that I deliberately searched for these tweets. I wanted to confirm what I observed from Collins and her colleague and fierce supporter, Gabriela López, during school board meetings — a disdain for and willingness to overlook the needs of Asian constituents.
I am not here to rehash the past, but the recall happened for a reason. Voters overwhelmingly recalled three school board members because they saw the dysfunction of prioritizing ideology over basics: renaming schools that weren’t even open, pouring money into a legal fight over a mural despite the $125 million budget deficit and randomizing the admissions of San Francisco’s No. 1 high school. Did they once ask: How will this improve academic outcomes?
I am here to sound the alarm. Three Board of Education candidates for the Nov. 8 election are, unfortunately, motivated by ideology over educating students. A focus on ideology means we can expect to hear endless soliloquies on equity, uplifting marginalized voices, how everything (including academic merit-based admissions) is “racist” while literacy, math and chronic absenteeism outcomes for the most disadvantaged continue to decline. Don’t take my word for it: Former school board president López is on the record dismissing academic setbacks from distance learning as “different learning experiences.”
López was recalled from the San Francisco Board of Education by nearly 75% of voters in this year’s election. But she is running again and refuses to apologize or admit she made mistakes. Though she now makes supportive noises regarding the continuing payroll disaster, she voted to approve the original payroll system contracts. She supported Collins, standing by her side at the press conference announcing an $87 million lawsuit against SFUSD and her Board of Education colleagues. Her dedication to ideology over results was clear — not a single policy she championed had any positive effect on student outcomes.
Alida Fisher is running for the third time and is so driven by ideology that she expressed strong support for Collins during the recall. Yes, despite the tweets and lawsuit. In a video, filmed during a previous school board run, she reveals she supports getting rid of eighth grade algebra, and “doesn’t think the concept of Lowell is equitable” because we “have a lot of tests that are not culturally normed.” Her responses to one of this year’s candidate questionnaires is riddled with ideological social justice buzzwords like “intersectionality,” “opportunity gap,” “institutionalized racism,” “implicit bias training,” “BIPOC,” “safe space.” She’s the executive director of the Community Alliance for Special Education and mentioned “special education” 14 times in her responses. While she’s undoubtedly a fierce advocate for that particular group (13% of SFUSD students), the other 87% deserve to have school board leaders just as passionately dedicated to their needs.
Karen Fleshman once expressed her opposition to the recall of Chesa Boudin by stealing a recall banner. Fleshman was first to call out Ann Hsu’s comments on the achievement gap and calls Hsu “racist” for expressing the desire to see all students improve, not just those who are behind. While she correctly recognizes looming problems for the district like declining enrollment, poor student outcomes and the teacher shortage, her proposed solution is to “create a multiracial coalition of stakeholders” and “centering equity for our most marginalized students and schools.” Someone should ask how exactly that will solve any of the problems, because I can’t figure it out. She wants to be in charge of educating children, but she can’t count to three. From the questionnaire: “Top three issues for San Francisco are wealth inequality, mental health, addiction and homelessness, and racism.” Perhaps this is par for the course for someone who runs a diversity, equity and inclusion consulting firm called “Racy Conversations.”
Ideology is not a practical thing. It consumes time and wastes energy without producing anything of value. Ideology drove our recalled school board members and cost SFUSD hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal defense. Ideology even gave us a struggle session: an entire school board meeting that did absolutely nothing for students. What is the ideology that the above candidates promote? Equal outcomes. It’s not enough to provide each student with equal opportunity, or even to give each student what they need to succeed. They want equal outcomes. How can this be achieved when students enter SFUSD with a large gap in kindergarten readiness? What parent would consent to having their child held back from learning so that less prepared classmates can catch up? We finally have school board commissioners who are focused on tangible outcomes that benefit every student like third grade literacy, eighth grade math and college/career readiness.
This Nov. 8, think about whether you want effective, thoughtful policy makers who want to help all students achieve, or whether you prefer ideology-driven performative “antiracism” that leaves the most disadvantaged even worse off.
Diane Yap is a policy analyst at the Manhattan Institute and a founding director of the Friends of Lowell Foundation.