School district rally

San Francisco Unified School District teachers, faculty and supporters rally in front of 555 Franklin Street, the administration offices of the school district, on Tuesday, May 10, 2016. 

 Emma Chiang/Special to S.F. Examiner)

I got my 15 minutes of fame when I found Alison Collins’ infamous tweets deriding Asians as “house n----rs” who “use white supremacist thinking to assimilate and ‘get ahead.’” My critics are correct that I deliberately searched for these tweets. I wanted to confirm what I observed from Collins and her colleague and fierce supporter, Gabriela López, during school board meetings — a disdain for and willingness to overlook the needs of Asian constituents.

I am not here to rehash the past, but the recall happened for a reason. Voters overwhelmingly recalled three school board members because they saw the dysfunction of prioritizing ideology over basics: renaming schools that weren’t even open, pouring money into a legal fight over a mural despite the $125 million budget deficit and randomizing the admissions of San Francisco’s No. 1 high school. Did they once ask: How will this improve academic outcomes?

Diane Yap is a policy analyst at the Manhattan Institute and a founding director of the Friends of Lowell Foundation. 