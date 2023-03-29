As home to the first official Transgender Cultural District in the world, it won't come as a huge surprise that San Francisco is going all-out for Transgender Day of Visibility. The internationally recognized day of awareness takes place annually on March 31. Here are a few of The City’s standout celebrations.
A city extravaganza
The Transgender Day of Visibility Planning Committee has organized a red-carpeted evening of free food, drinks and entertainment from trans and gender non-conforming folks. The event will honor community members and organizations that work to uplift the lives of trans people. And you won’t want to miss the signature cocktails.
"Transgender Day of Visibility 2023," 5:45–9:30 p.m. Friday, March 31. SOMArts Cultural Center, 934 Brannan St. Free. tdov.org
OASIS, an SF nightclub centered on celebrating the queer identity, is hosting FORWARD: A Trans Day of Visibility Cabaret. The venue calls the cast of drag performers “star-studded” — featuring Gina La Divina. Mojo Carter, Papi Churro and others. Special guest Honey Mahogany will also take the stage. A portion of the event proceeds will support Trans Lifeline. And of course, there will be an after party.
"FORWARD: A Trans Day of Visibility Cabaret," Doors at 7 p.m. Friday, March 31. OASIS, 298 11th St. $25. sfoasis.com
Celebrating with science
The Exploratorium is offering a full day of programming in honor of Trans Day of Visibility, hosted by their STARS program — Striving for Trans Inclusion and Anti-Racism in Science Learning. But it won’t be all science and schooling. The event will feature live performances from Tory and the Teasers, joined by the New Voices Bay Area TIGQ Chorus, drag story hour, a selection of exhibits and more.
“Trans Day of Visibility at the Exploratorium,” 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Pier 15, Embarcadero at Green Street. Free with museum ticket or membership. www.exploratorium.edu