Trans Flag Raised

The transgender flag flying outside the mayor's balcony at City Hall in 2022.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

As home to the first official Transgender Cultural District in the world, it won't come as a huge surprise that San Francisco is going all-out for Transgender Day of Visibility. The internationally recognized day of awareness takes place annually on March 31. Here are a few of The City’s standout celebrations. 

tdov

A city extravaganza 

Oasis Party

Ex // Top Stories

28386244_web1_220506-SFE-EVENTSLISTING-Exploratorium_1

cguaglianone@sfexaminer.com  | @carmela_gua