Events featuring culture, music, food and more mark Black independence
A series of citywide events honoring Black culture and history is slated for Juneteenth, the oldest national celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.
Juneteenth, which is June 19, was made a federal holiday by President Joe Biden in 2021, and Mayor London Breed followed with an order declaring it an official holiday in San Francisco.
“San Francisco’s Black community has celebrated Juneteenth National Independence Day, also known as Jubilee Day, Freedom Day, Emancipation Day, Black Independence Day for years now,” said Phelicia Jones, founder of Wealth and Disparities in the Black Community, in a government press release. “This year, as we commemorate June 19, 1865, when all enslaved people in America were freed, I look forward to being with community.”
The celebration of Juneteenth originated in Galveston, Texas, the last place where slaves were emancipated by Union soldiers in 1865, over two years after Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. Since then, Juneteenth has become a revered symbol of freedom for Black Americans and the holiday is a time to celebrate and promote African American history and culture.
In San Francisco, the Fillmore District, once known as the “Harlem of the West,” has hosted Juneteenth celebrations for over 70 years. The annual Juneteenth festival is the largest gathering of African Americans in Northern California and originated in the 1950s when Wesley F. Johnson Sr., once owner of the Texas Playhouse on Fillmore Street, invited Bay Area African Americans to celebrate June 19 in his lounge.
San Francisco’s Black community has faced a decline in population in recent years as economic pressures and a lack of affordable housing have forced many people to leave The City. The 2020 census showed the Black population had dropped to 5.2% from 5.8% in 2010, part of a larger trend dating to the 1970s where the “redevelopment” of urban neighborhoods such as the Fillmore spurred the exodus of many Black San Franciscans.
“Despite the steady decline of the San Francisco’s Black population over the years, Juneteenth recognizes that Black people are rooted here, that our culture is alive in this city and worthy of celebration,” said Saidah Leatutufu-Burch, director of the Dream Keeper Initiative, in a press release from the San Francisco Mayor’s Office. “Juneteenth is not only limited to one day or one month; Juneteenth represents Black people’s freedom to live, laugh, and love in San Francisco year-round.”
Here is a list of Juneteenth events.
Juneteenth S.F. Freedom Celebration. The Fillmore District offers eight blocks of celebration, including a “tastemaker’s district” with food trucks and cuisine prepared by some of the bay’s top chefs, a “community district” with a ferris wheel and pony rides and a “fashion district” with a hair and fashion show. 11a.m.–6p.m. Saturday, Fillmore Street between Geary and Fulton streets. RSVP at Event Brite for all-day access to free carnival rides. juneteenth-sf.org.
San Francisco Black Film Festival. The San Francisco Black Film Festival runs Thursday to Sunday with an opening night screening and party at 4:30 p.m. Thursday which includes showings of “ Freedom Day,” “High Power,” "Dignity & Pride,” “Prolyfyck,” “The Whippersnappers” and “We Were Hyphy.” SF Standard Salon, 2505 Mariposa St., S.F. and Buriel Clay Theater, African American Art & Culture Complex, 762 Fulton St., S.F. $20–40 or $80 for all-access pass; must buy tickets in advance. sfbff.org
S.F. Black Wall Street Bayview Juneteenth. SF Black Wall Street offers its third annual Juneteenth celebration of fathers, family and Black culture in Gilman Park with a car show, Black Millionaire Marketplace, live performances by the R&B group Silk, amusement park rides and more. 11a.m.–3p.m. Sunday, Gilman Park, 903 Gilman Ave. S.F. sfblackwallstreet.com/juneteenth-2022
BlaCOEUR: A Juneteenth Disruption. BlaCOEUR’s Juneteenth event presents local Black talent, including chefs, musicians, artists, technologists and creative visionaries of the Black diaspora at the Westfield San Francisco Centre. Music comes from DJ D-Sharp of Golden State Warriors, and the event features an art reception and four-course menu. 6 p.m.–10 p.m Saturday, Westfield San Francisco Centre, 865 Market Street, S.F. coeur415.com/blacoeur
20th anniversary screening of "Straight Outta Hunters Point." The Bayview Opera House presents a 20th anniversary screening of Kevin Epps’ "Straight Outta Hunters Point" with preshow performances by Bay area guitarist Pat Wilder and San Francisco Poet Laureate Tongo Eisen-Martin. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Bayview Opera House Ruth Williams Memorial Theatre, 4705 Third Street, S.F. bvoh.org/straightouttahp20/
Juneteenth and Beyond: A Celebration of Black Liberation. The African American Center presents a curated Juneteenth display at the Grove Street entrance of the San Francisco Main Library. The exhibit is on display until Sept. 8. Note: All public libraries are closed on June 19 for Juneteenth. Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F. sfpl.org/exhibits/2022/05/31/juneteenth-and-beyond
Juneteenth: Freedom Day @ MoAD. The Museum of the African Diaspora offers free admission Saturday to all current exhibits and presents "Art As We See It," a virtual conversation with artists about representation and equality, as well as an in-person performance by St. Gabriel’s Celestial Brass Band. 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday, 685 Mission St., S.F. moadsf.org
Jazzteenth at the Golden Gate Bandshell. Illuminate presents a weekend of jazz performances at Golden Gate Park as part of its Lift Every Voice series. Friday night’s lineup features five-time Grammy winner Victor Wooten and the Wooten Brothers, and on Saturday the Fillmore Jazz Ambassadors present “The Evolution of America Thru Jazz.” 5 p.m–7:30 p.m. Friday, noon–4 p.m. Saturday, the Golden Gate Bandshell, 75 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive, S.F. illuminate.org/
Sofar SoMa Celebrating Juneteenth. Sofar Sounds offers an intimate concert with performers from all music genres. Details about the performance and location will release 36 hours before. 3 p.m. Sunday sofarsounds.com/events/39994
SF Citywide BSU Juneteenth Festival. The SF Citywide Black Student Union offers a day of celebration for the Black community planned entirely by San Francisco’s youth. Their First Annual Juneteenth Festival promotes local entrepreneurs, creators and artists to celebrate Black culture. Noon–5 p.m. Saturday, Jerry Garcia Amphitheater in John Mclaren Park, 100 John F Shelley Drive, S.F. eventbrite.com/e/juneteenth-festival-tickets-321157770537