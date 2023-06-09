In San Francisco, museums are everywhere. And, as new data on a long-running city program has found, they’re for everyone.
In 2022, San Francisco’s Museums for All benefits were used by residents over 130,000 times to visit 22 different cultural sites across The City, the recent impact report found. The program, which runs in partnership with the SF Human Services Agency and the Financial Justice Project, aims to support low-income residents — many of whom are feeling the pressures of declining pandemic resources and increasing prices.
Museums for All allows low-income residents to receive up to four tickets to museums or other cultural institutions around San Francisco for $3 each or entirely free of cost. Tickets to some of The City’s world-class museums, like the SFMOMA or De Young, could otherwise run a family of four anywhere from $20 to over $165.
Other participating programs include the San Francisco Railway Museum, the San Francisco Recreation and Park Departments’ Japanese Tea Garden, Chinese Historical Society of America, and Museum of the African Diaspora. The California Academy of Sciences was the most popular program participant, making up 56% of program admissions.
"The SF Museums For All program is key in removing barriers and opening museum doors, enabling the art on view in our collection galleries to enrich the lives of many San Francisco community members,” said Thomas P. Campbell, Director and CEO of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, which include the de Young and the Legion of Honor, in a statement.
The program, launched as a pilot in the summer of 2019 and made year round and permanent in 2021, is open to individuals or families who receive public benefits like Medi-Cal or Cal Fresh. Around 1 in 3 San Franciscans fall into that group, according to a statement from Mayor London Breed’s office.
A recent study from the equity nonprofit United Way estimated that the real cost measure of living in San Francisco for a family of four is $142,846. According to the study, released on June 6, 27% of San Franciscan’s fall below that income threshold.
The real cost measure is derived from the costs necessary to meet basic needs like housing, child care, food, transportation, health care, and taxes. The national poverty measure is derived solely from the cost of food, adjusted for inflation. The 2023 official poverty guideline considers an income of less than $30,000 for a family of four impoverished.
In San Francisco, households of color disproportionately fell below United Way’s real cost measure. Forty-six percent of Latinx households were considered below the measure, as were 44% of African American households. Of White and Asian American or Pacific Islander families, 18% and 32% fell below the measure, respectively.
Recipients of public benefits in San Francisco are most often people of color. Medi-Cal aid, for example, is distributed far more to Chinese or Latinx/Hispanic individuals than White, Black or other Asian or Pacific Islander, of those with reported ethnicities. Participation in the Museum for All program improved the “racial and economic diversity,” of visitors, museum staff reported in a survey.
“We have seen an increase in visitors of all ages and races able to visit due to SF Museums for All,” one museum wrote. “People who otherwise are unable to access museums due to pricing, are now able to come.”