28122417_web1_220210-SFE-SFMOMA_1

The SFMOMA is one of several museums in San Francisco that participate in the Museum for All Program 

 (EQRoy/Shutterstock)

In San Francisco, museums are everywhere. And, as new data on a long-running city program has found, they’re for everyone. 

In 2022, San Francisco’s Museums for All benefits were used by residents over 130,000 times to visit 22 different cultural sites across The City, the recent impact report found. The program, which runs in partnership with the SF Human Services Agency and the Financial Justice Project, aims to support low-income residents — many of whom are feeling the pressures of declining pandemic resources and increasing prices. 

Ex // Top Stories

cguaglianone@sfexaminer.com  | @carmela_gua