San Francisco’s history, beginning before citydom or statehood and extending into now, is captured in The City’s proper nouns — street names, neighborhoods and landmarks monikered on city maps.
This quiz is intended to test your knowledge of that living history, kept alive by urban archivers.
The facts (or maybe myths) used to develop these questions were sourced from the Museum of the City of San Francisco’s resources on early naming.
