When Nils Marthinsen was going through the process of opening his own bar in San Francisco's North Beach in 2015, his landlord only had one request.
The name had to be Italian.
"He told us, his family has owned the building and for over 100 years," Marthinsen told The Examiner. "And in that time, they've seen the Italian culture in North Beach diminish, and diminish and diminish."
While his new landlord approved of him and his partner, Teague Kernan, approved of their concept and their funding, he wanted their new bar at 565 Green St. to honor the neighborhood's heritage and history.
At first, Marthinsen was stumped. Their bar wouldn't be specializing in Italian cuisine or drinks, he himself wasn't even Italian. But as an avid lover of history, he'd researched and consumed texts about San Francisco when he'd first moved to the area from his original home of Massachusetts in 2007.
After some thought, he made his proposal: Belle Cora.
Belle Cora was one of San Francisco's icons. She was a figure in society when The City was up and coming in the years following the Gold Rush. A business owner and an independent woman, she made a name for herself at a time when women weren't permitted or expected to do much outside the home.
Of course, Belle made her mark in the grand San Franciscan tradition of dubiousness and criminality.
"We proposed the story of Belle Cora," said Marthinsen. "My business partner Teague called them [the landlord] on the phone: Belle Cora was a madam and she owned a brothel."
At this, their landlord fell silent. He was confused. Were they trying to open a brothel?
After they assured him that it was just the name, he took his time and did his own research into Belle's story and that of her husband, a professional gambler who died defending her honor, Charles Cora.
"And then he called us back and he said, 'Okay, Cora, is an Italian surname. Charles Cora was born in Italy. So you fall into the parameters that I asked you to. And so I give it my blessing,' " said Marthinsen.
Eight years later, the bar is still going strong and currently undergoing some much-needed renovations and recently revamping its menu. In the years since opening, Marthinsen still has a chuckle when every now and then a customer comes in and misinterprets the name of his bar.
"They'll say, 'Oh, Bella Cora, beautiful heart, if my Italian is correct. Do you have any t-shirts because my granddaughter is named Cora?' " he said. "I say, 'No. I named it after a woman. Her name was Arabella. She had a brothel and she was a madam.' "
East Coast Roots
Belle Cora was born Arabella Ryan in Baltimore, Maryland in either 1832 or 1833. Her early life is up for some debate. Some have reported that her father was a minister, while an 1890 San Francisco Chronicle article simply described her parents as "respectable."
Belle and her older sister Anna were taken out of school while in their teens and put to work as dressmakers at Betsy Osbournes on North Street in Baltimore. Here, Belle first came into contact with sex work.
Right by the dress shop was another establishment — frequented by sea captains. The dressmaker was hired to make dresses for the women within. And it was this proximity that first gave the girls the "desire to lead the free and rollicking life" displayed by these women, according to the 1890 Chronicle story, and "shortly afterward commenced a career of dissipation."
Belle then went to Charleston, South Carolina, taking up with a man who was eventually killed. She later ended up in New Orleans.
Other stories, including a blog featured on the Belle Cora bar's website, have said Belle became pregnant at 17 and fled to New Orleans when the child's father abandoned her.
Shortly after she gave birth, her baby died. Alone and with nowhere to turn, a New Orleans madam took Belle in and taught her the tricks of the trade.
All stories have Belle first connecting with Charles Cora, the eventual love of her life, in New Orleans.
Cora was a prolific gambler and was instantly struck by Belle, who has been described as a "voluptuous creature," or "a beautiful courtesan," and even as having "dark lustrous eyes" with a complexion of "snow white and of satiny smoothness."
West Coast Legend
Belle and Charles Cora made it over to the West Coast in 1849 at the height of the California Gold Rush, first arriving in Sacramento as Cora tried his hand in multiple gambling outfits. Belle, meanwhile, worked to establish her own businesses.
The couple operated a few different spots before landing in San Francisco three years later, including gambling house in Marysville and another in Sonora.
In 1852, the pair opened up what would famously become the Cora House on Washington Street in what is now San Francisco's Chinatown neighborhood.
"It was known to have the most beautiful women, the highest prices, the city's lawmakers and the most important men, they're all going there," said Marthinsen.
Belle was at the center of it all, "one of the striking figures of San Francisco's early life," according to a 1910 article in the San Francisco Call.
But it wouldn't last. Just a few years later, in the fall of 1855, the couple's lives would change forever.
A Night Out's Deadly Consequences
The couple's night at the theater on Nov. 15, 1855 began just like any other for the wealthy lovers. The Examiner wrote in 1949 that the Coras sat in a section "for the distinguished and respected." U.S. Marshal William Richardson and his wife sat in the same area.
Despite the Cora's status as a gambler and Belle's reputation, it was relatively commonplace for people in their positions to enjoy the same status as other wealthy or respectable people in The City.
"Both of those things were not illegal, but they were also frowned upon," said Marthinsen. "But they were also utilized by the people that ran The City — The City's top lawmakers, the most influential men were going to Belle's."
"It was a brothel and it was also a gambling house, so they could probably say they're doing either one of them," he added. "But they really were involved in in a lot of aspects of the building of The City."
When Richardson realized that he was sitting in such close proximity to characters of ill refute, he demanded that the couple be thrown out.
Theater management refused, as the show had already started, and Richardson and Cora traded bitter words. After the show ended, "Belle Cora and her escort walked triumphantly from the theatre to the velveted establishment where she was queen," according to The Examiner story.
The next night Cora and Richardson met at a saloon to hash out the incident. Although Richardson was reportedly quite angry and bitter, the two seemed to have reached some sense of peace.
But they met again that same night at the Blue Wing saloon, right where the Transamerica Pyramid stands now. This time, the confrontation turned violent, with Cora eventually shooting Richardson outside the saloon.
Cora was quickly arrested. But while he languished in his jail cell, Belle used her wealth to hire the best legal defense money could buy at the time, spending, according to some reports, $30,000. That's equivalent to just over $1 million today.
Her gambit worked.
With expert legal defense and rumors of her attempting to bribe jurors or even intimidate witnesses, Cora seemed likely to go free or face a lighter charge.
If it hadn't been for the actions of another man.
Another Murder Tips The Scales
With Cora still in jail for killing Richardson, James Casey killed James King of William, the editor of the San Francisco Call-Bulletin, in May 1856 over King's critical coverage of Casey's political dealings.
This led to the formation of the second Committee of Vigilance, which is exactly how it sounds. Citizens banded together, as they had once before in 1851 in response to gang-related crime, to hand down vigilante justice to the two killers.
As many as 3,000 men stormed the jail and took Cora and Casey through the streets to Fort Gunnybags on Sacramento Street between Davis and Front, all as Belle watched on. Both men were found guilty and sentenced to be hanged.
Before he was set to face the gallows, Belle demanded a priest present so she could marry her lover in his final hours, officially becoming his wife just before his death. The two would only spend about two hours together before Cora and Casey were hung on May 23, 1856.
Belle didn't come out of her home for a month after Cora died. In the years that followed, Belle kept to herself and turned to charity, donating a lot of her fortune to The City that had taken her beloved husband from her. It's unclear why she did, except that she was heartbroken.
She died in 1862. Some reports say she was 30, others say she was a bit older. Either way, her life was incredibly short for someone to have experienced so much.
Belle Cora Lives On
Marthinsen felt drawn Belle's story, as well as "the whole arc of her of her life and the duality of living life as toeing the line between the underworld and high society back then."
He even visited their graves in Mission Dolores when the bar first opened, bringing flowers in an effort to "curry favor with their ghosts."
This is also what he loves about San Francisco, and what he hopes that patrons might take away from visiting his bar.
"I just hope they're entertained by it," he said. "You can't change the past, but we can know it and we can marvel at it."
Like its namesake, Belle Cora has had some difficult times, with the pandemic initially forcing the bar to close its doors and Marthinsen to get creative. But Marthinsen and his colleagues persevered, almost as if Belle and Charles might have been guiding them.
The bar has undergone a bit of a revamp in recent weeks, leaning into the outdoor patio vibe that kept them from going under during the height of COVID-19. With the outdoor theme, the bar will debut new cocktails with an emphasis on seasonal, fresh ingredients just in time for summer.
The new menu isn't up and running just yet, but by the annual North Beach Festival on June 17 and 18, Martinsen said they'll be ready to "scream it from the rafters."
No matter what, the Belle Cora name will still be front and center, as will her story.
"It's such a rich history that I feel like people don't really realize or access that much," he said. "So when I tell them the story of Belle Cora and they have no idea — I just love that aspect of it."