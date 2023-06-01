Belle Cora

Belle Cora, pictured above, first opened in North Beach in 2015 and added a permanent parklet after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Nils Marthinsen/Belle Cora

When Nils Marthinsen was going through the process of opening his own bar in San Francisco's North Beach in 2015, his landlord only had one request.

The name had to be Italian.

Cora House 1853

The Cora House, pictured above in 1853, opened a year prior on Washington Street in what is now San Francisco's Chinatown neighborhood. 

