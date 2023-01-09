So, San Francisco, it's 2023. The year has already been tinged with gray skies and ethereal tumult. As far as signs from the universe go, a spattering of disaster storms at the start of the calendar doesn't bode all too well for the days and months to come. Luckily, this (entirely unqualified) astrologer thinks of obvious signs as a red herring when it comes to deciphering the complex code of things to come. Here’s what you get when you read between the lines of common advice, with a little help from the stars.
♑ Capricorn: December 22–January 19
What’s cookin’ good lookin? Not you. Not yet, that is. You’re wasting all your money eating out. Get to the grocery store, queen. Grab an old cookbook at the nearest thrift store — not one of the ones that gives you “25 TikTok Recipes That Broke the Internet,” but a real home-cooking manual — and chef your way through it Julie and Julia style. Become obsessed. Lose yourself in the sauce.
♒ Aquarius: January 20–February 18
Sink or swim, water bearer. Or do both. Swim in your sink. Do tiny laps. Mime them while you just sit, feet in the sink, butt on the counter. Start the year with an aggressive exercise routine, right there in your kitchen!
♓ Pisces: February 19–March 20
An eye for an eye and is a pirate's kind of duel, Pisces. Avoid patches and avoid poking eyes. You’re not a pirate. You get way too seasick for that kind of profession, no matter how much you may love a good shanty. Resolve conflict on land. Do this with an old fashioned horseback joust.
♈ Aries: March 21–April 19
This is your year to avoid going to bed angry, Aries. To do this, avoid going to bed at all. If you must sleep, to prepare for a competitive dance competition, for example, do so standing up. Ideally, stand in front of the fridge, with the door open. This should keep any lingering anger cool and neutralized.
♉ Taurus: April 20–May 20
A lot of people will tell you to fake it til you make it, Taurus. But do you ever think about how many people make it until they fake it? Ruminate on that, however you see fit.
They say there is a little devil hiding in the details, Gemini. You can’t have that! Get that bugger out of there. Hold a detail-oriented seance. Sacrifice crossed t’s and dotted eyes. Rid yourself of p’s and q’s. Your alphabet will be swiss-cheesed but free of nefarious influence.
♋ Cancer: June 22–July 22
Fly hunters have devised a devious system through which to capture more flies: honey, rather than vinegar. Honey is the nectar of flies' greatest enemies, the bees. This can be seen as a metaphor for humans, say the stars. Disarm the pests in your life by stealing the winnings of their enemies. Put those winning in a large jar, and in which said pests can commune. Close the lid (making sure to poke air holes at the top.)
♌ Leo: July 23–August 22
Keep your eyes peeled for fat ladies singing, Leo. Word has gotten out that it’s all over when the woman’s chord reached G minor. If you happen to be at a concert, or even just strolling through the park, it’s probably okay. Anywhere that live music would be expected, you’re in the clear. But if a stranger starts singing in your closet, or the elevator, or at your window — the vibes are definitely askew.
♍ Virgo: August 23–September 22
The early bird gets the worm, Virgo. And this is ever-true for you in 2023. The whole year is crawling with invertebrates. Arrive late everywhere. Worms are gross.
♎ Libra: September 23–October 23
What’s coming around is going around, Libra. And what's going around is a whole lot of ick. Wear a mask, boo. There’s a tripledemic in their air. It will be coming ‘round the mountain when it does come, so be extra careful on hikes. Perhaps try to stay exclusively on flat ground until this whole wave passes.
♏ Scorpio: October 24–November 21
It is your responsibility to convince the entire world that the egg came first. Start by convincing Steph Curry and Kyrie Irving.
♐ Sagittarius: November 22–December 21
Fire plus fire makes more fire, Sag. And you burn without boundaries, according to the hottest planets around the galaxy. Keep stoking the flames by hosting a series of roasts, like Comedy Central does with celebrities. But in order to avoid making enemies, don’t roast people you know. Actually, don’t roast people at all. Just center each roast around a different home appliance. Toast that toaster, bae.
