Astrological clock, Hampton court

The world around you is talking, put your ear to the ground and listen. 

 WikiMedia

We have much to learn from our natural world, our Milky Way neighbors have assured me this week. All this rain might be a message from above. Something like, “shower more,” or “chill with the polar plunges, people.” Here’s what else the universe had to say this week, not only from above, but sometimes from below. 

♑ Capricorn: December 22–January 19

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

cguaglianone@sfexaminer.com  | @carmela_gua

Tags

You May Also Like

Examiner Comix Showcase #5

Examiner Comix Showcase #5

New cartoons from Erin Tselenchuk, Alex Schumacher, Neil G. Ballard and Lawrence Lindell, curated by Andrew Farago of S.F.'s Cartoon Art Museum