The end of year means jazz fans can finally hear a bit of tradition and swing on commercial radio, be it Nat King Cole crooning Mel Tormé's "A Christmas Song," Tony Bennett's delivering a trademark version of "I'll Be Home for Christmas" or The Supremes' John Coltrane-leaning take on "My Favorite Things." It's also a time to catch a slew of holiday-themed concerts in San Francisco. Here's a sampling of Christmas and New Year's Eve offerings in Hayes Valley, Union Square and the Tenderloin.
Pink Martini and Marcus Shelby New Orchestra
SFJAZZ boasts 10 different holiday concerts over 16 days in December, including Jazz Mafia's four-night Holiday Heist Dec. 1-4. Pink Martini's brings its singular brand of international chamber pop for eight shows Dec. 13 to 18 and Monsieur Periné's Franco- and Afro-Cuban jazz stylings can be heard at the SFJAZZ Center Dec. 29-Jan. 1.
The one-off nights at the front end of the month are, however, equally delicious:
Bassist, bandleader, educator and festival artistic director Marcus Shelby knows Duke Ellington's significance to and stature in American music and shares that with both in-person and at-home audiences on Dec. 2. He and his New Orchestra perform Ellington's 1960 "The Nutcracker Suite," in which he and frequent collaborator Billy Strayhorn interpreted Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker" ballet through a jazz lens. Tiffany Austin adds a vocal element not found in the original, and SFJAZZ members can either live-stream the performance the evening of the show or watch an 11 a.m. re-stream the following day.
The Marcus Shelby New Orchestra plays Duke Ellington's "Nutcracker Suite" featuring Tiffany Austin, SFJAZZ Center, Miner Auditorium, 201 Franklin St., S.F. 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2. $40-$95. sfjazz.org
A Charlie Brown Christmas at SFJAZZ
Former Bay Area resident Vince Guaraldi's score to the 1965 "A Charlie Brown Christmas" half-hour TV program is starting to become as much of a holiday tradition as "The Nutcracker." ("Linus and Lucy" made its debut on that CBS special, as did "Christmas Time is Here," "Christmas is Coming" and "Skating.") And within that tradition is pianist Adam Shulman making his "A Charlie Brown Christmas" show an SFJAZZ Center tradition.
In 2018, Schulman's trio made the jump from playing the SFJAZZ Center's 107-person capacity Joe Henderson Lab the previous year to the 700-seat Robert M. Auditorium. This year, the group play two shows in Miner on Dec. 3 — a family matinee late in the morning and a regular concert in the evening.
Charlie Brown Holiday: Family Matinee with Adam Shulman, SFJAZZ Center, Miner Auditorium, 201 Franklin St., S.F. 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 2. $5-$23. sfjazz.org
Adam Shulman Plays "A Charlie Brown Christmas," SFJAZZ Center, Miner Auditorium, 201 Franklin St., S.F. 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2. $40-$95. sfjazz.org
Cool Yule Christmas at S.F. Symphony
Ella Fitzgerald's "Ella Wishes You A Swinging Christmas" from 1960 is such a joyous album that it merits year-round play. And Frank Sinatra's "A Jolly Christmas from Frank Sinatra" has been spun, and now streamed, in countless households on Christmas Day since its release three years earlier. So it's only natural that Capathia Jenkins (Medda Larkin in the Broadway production of "Newsies The Musical") and jazz pianist/vocalist Tony DeSare should mine such rich material with the backing of the San Francisco Symphony and a rhythm section sourced from the orchestra. (Here's hoping that principal trumpeter Mark Inouye gets to play a nice solo.) The program even stretches beyond the First Lady of Song and the chairman of the board's repertoire, though it'll likely maintain that classic spirit.
Cool Yule Christmas with Capathia Jenkins and Tony DeSare, Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F., 7:30 p.m. Tues., Dec. 13. $25-$125. sfsymphony.org
Kim Nalley’s Gospel Christmas at Feinstein's
Whether sharing an anecdote during a concert, singing a number in the studio or lecturing in a classroom, Dr. Kim Nalley is a storyteller supreme. Add a holiday theme to the musical festivities, like her annual Gospel Christmas tradition at Feinstein's at the Nikko, and the newly North Bay-based chanteuse will no doubt have an all-ages audience enraptured on a late Sunday afternoon.
Nalley's glorious singing voice is reason enough to attend any performance in which she's even tangentially involved. But her quartet features her longtime collaborator and musical sibling Tammy Hall on piano, so hearing their simpatico connection raises this from highly recommended to must-go event.
Kim Nalley: Gospel Christmas, Feinstein's at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., S.F., 4 p.m. Sun., Dec. 18. $70. feinsteinssf.com
Adam Schulman Holiday at Mr. Tipple's Recording Studio
Schulman returns to Hayes a few weeks after his SFJAZZ Center shows with three nights within the looser confines of Mr. Tipple's Recording Studio. The Dec. 21 and 22 shows are billed as his Holiday Special, a “beboppy version of holiday tunes” with an acoustic quartet featuring trumpet on the former and “mellow versions of holiday classics with singer Lori Carsillo” on the latter, according to Shulman. The Funky Friday Holiday Fest on Dec. 23 will “be a funky thing with Fender Rhodes, electric bass, drums and saxophone,” he added, in an email with The Examiner.
The Adam Schulman Holiday Special, Mr. Tipple's Recording Studio, 39 Fell St., S.F., 6:30, 8 and 9:30 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 21 and 22. $12-$25. mrtipplessf.com
The Adam Schulman Funky Friday Holiday Fest, Mr. Tipple's Recording Studio, 39 Fell St., S.F., 6:30, 8 and 9:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 23. $12-$25. mrtipplessf.com
Harry Connick, Jr. at Davies Symphony Hall
Harry Connick, Jr.'s breakthrough album, the soundtrack to "When Harry Met Sally…" from 1989, featured his rollicky instrumental solo piano version of "Winter Wonderland.” He’s since cemented his Christmas music cred on five full albums, including 1993's "When My Heart Find Christmas" and "Make It Merry," released on Nov. 26. A triple threat pianist/vocalist/bandleader (as well as an occasional actor and ‘American Idol’ judge), the New Orleans native brings his group to Davies Symphony Hall on Christmas Eve for the final stop of a 19-city, 25-date U.S. tour celebrating the season.
Harry Connick, Jr. and his band, Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F., 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. $45-$225. sfsymphony.org
Vanisha Gould at Black Cat
A Los Angeles native who's now based in New York City, vocalist/songwriter Vanisha Gould has established a reputation for penning vivid original songs that slot naturally in her set alongside the standard jazz repertoire. She also brings atypical instrumentations to the bandstand — "I really love working with non-traditional instruments in the jazz world," she said in a2021 interview for The Jazz Gallery, a nonprofit arts organization in Manhattan. Violist Kayla Williams is a member of Gould's sextet for these shows, which will be recorded for a future live release.
Winter of LOVE Festival featuring Vanisha Gould, Black Cat, 400 Eddy St., S.F., 7 and 9 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 29, 7, 9 and 10:45 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30, $25-$45. blackcatsf.com
Gould and her band finish out their extended residency at Black Cat with two New Year's Eve set. Both the pre-countdown evening and actual countdown nighttime sets feature a pre-fix holiday menu with the latter including champagne for a midnight toast.
2023: Celebrating the New Age of Jazz (and Cocktails) with Vanisha Gould, Black Cat, 400 Eddy St., S.F. 6:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, $125-$195. blackcatsf.com
New Year’s Eve with Seth MacFarlane
Seth MacFarlane is a man of many talents — animator, actor, writer, director and producer, among them. But his singing arguably remains his most underrated ability. Returning to Davies for his fourth New Year's Eve concert since 2014, he is matching talent with taste and an easy stage presence. He'll likely sing recently recorded lesser visited standards such as James Van Heusen's "Moonlight Becomes You" and the brothers Gershwin's "For You, for Me, for Evermore" as well as requisite seasonal selections like "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!" and "Baby, It's Cold Outside." And the jazz band that joins MacFarlane and the San Francisco Symphony includes drummer Peter Erskine, the Weather Report alumnus whose most recent "Live in Italy" release is a current Best Jazz Instrumental Album Grammy nominee. So his taste in band members is unimpeachable, too.
New Year's Eve with Seth MacFarlane, Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F., 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. $79-$229. sfsymphony.org