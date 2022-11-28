Jazz Mafia Holiday Heist

Jazz Mafia Holiday Heist plays Dec. 1-4 at SFJAZZ 's Joe Henderson Lab.

 Courtesy SFJAZZ

The end of year means jazz fans can finally hear a bit of tradition and swing on commercial radio, be it Nat King Cole crooning Mel Tormé's "A Christmas Song," Tony Bennett's delivering a trademark version of "I'll Be Home for Christmas" or The Supremes' John Coltrane-leaning take on "My Favorite Things." It's also a time to catch a slew of holiday-themed concerts in San Francisco. Here's a sampling of Christmas and New Year's Eve offerings in Hayes Valley, Union Square and the Tenderloin.

Pink Martini and Marcus Shelby New Orchestra

