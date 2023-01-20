The Achenbach Foundation for Graphic Arts has long been one of the San Francisco art world’s hidden gems. That’s mostly because the extensive collection of works on paper, housed at the Legion of Honor, hasn’t been accessible to the public for 30 years. But coinciding with its 75th anniversary, the Achenbach has reopened, presenting two simultaneous exhibitions focused on recent acquisitions.

Established in 1948 with a gift from Moore and Hazel Achenbach’s private collection to the San Francisco Public Library, the foundation began as a West Coast equivalent of the New York Public Library’s Print Collection. But in 1950 — already outgrowing that space — the foundation moved to the Legion of Honor, at the time an independent institution. The remainder of the Achenbachs’ private collection arrived at the Legion in 1963, and nine years later, when the Legion merged with the de Young Museum under the banner of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, the Achenbach Foundation absorbed the de Young’s extent collection of works on paper.

Max Blue writes about the visual arts and modern culture for the San Francisco Examiner and other publications.

