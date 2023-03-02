It's easy to lose track of a bank account or a refund check when your net worth tops seven figures or more, but anyone can lose a safe deposit box key. That's why California has your back.
The California State Controller's Office announced a partnership Tuesday with MissingMoney.com, a national database of "unclaimed property," usually cash, held by the state on the owner's behalf.
Assets like uncashed checks, wages, stocks, bonds, bank accounts or the contents of safety deposit boxes are deemed unclaimed in California if they are left inactive by their owner for an extended period of time — usually around three years.
After the deadline has elapsed, the state requires financial institutions like banks and insurance companies to transfer those unclaimed funds to the state controller's vault, where they are held in the citizen's name until further notice. People can then claim their funds from the state at any time.
According to state controller Malia Cohen, the goal of the new partnership is to make it easier for citizens to claim assets that they may not even be aware they had.
"My office safeguards over $11 billion in unclaimed property belonging to Californians, and I am committed to making the claims process easier for everyone," she said. "This website is another useful tool in that effort."
For the average Joe, receiving a few hundred bucks or even a thousand from deceased relatives can be a major windfall. But California is not just a land of average Joes — there are 62 billionaires living in the Bay Area alone.
Here's how much money the Bay Area elite has left with the state.
1. Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter and Tesla, richest man in the world
Answer: $4,490.31
2. Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce
Answer: $8.55
3. London Breed, mayor of San Francisco
Answer: $583.00
4. Nancy Pelosi, U.S. respresentative and speaker emerita
Answer: $1,450.84
5. George Lucas, filmmaker
Answer: $49.33
6. Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and CEO of Meta
Answer: $302.10
7. Dustin Moskovitz, co-founder of Facebook
Answer: $828.86
8. Brian Chesky, co-founder and CEO of AirBnB
Answer: At least $1,108.69
9. Nathan Blecharczyk, co-founder and CSO of AirBnB