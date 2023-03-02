cash jar

The state of California holds money and other property that the rich and famous — and regular folks — have forgotten about.

 Courtesy of Wendy Murphy

It's easy to lose track of a bank account or a refund check when your net worth tops seven figures or more, but anyone can lose a safe deposit box key. That's why California has your back. 

The California State Controller's Office announced a partnership Tuesday with MissingMoney.com, a national database of "unclaimed property," usually cash, held by the state on the owner's behalf.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like