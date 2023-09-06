Hardly Strictly Bluegrass on Wednesday announced its final slate of artists performing at this month’s free three-day musical extravaganza.
Longtime festival stalwart and country icon Emmylou Harris will close out a weekend that will see more than 70 performers take the stage. Others featured include blues rock band The Teskey Brothers, alternative singer M. Ward, Americana musician Shakey Graves, Latin instrumental band Hermanos Gutierrez, the East Bay jazz trio The Sticklerphonics and rock singer Syd Straw.
The Third Mind, an improvisational music collective that pays tribute to 1960s artists like Michael Bloomfield and Fred Neil, will be making its live debut with its first-ever Hardly Strictly Bluegrass appearance.
“The band believes that the always open minded, eclectic Hardly Strictly audience will become a member of the ensemble that will inspire and guide the band’s spontaneous performance,” said guitarist Dave Alvin in a statement.
“We’re beyond stoked and a little nervous to make our live debut at HSB. It’s way overdue that we see what we can do on stage and I can’t imagine a better, more supportive vibe,” added bassist Victor Krummenacher.
Previously announced acts include: genre-bending titan Rufus Wainwright, Grammy-award winner Jason Isbell and his 400 Unit backing band, New Orleans legend Irma Thomas, rollicking rock offerings from Kurt Vile & The Violators, sounds of bluegrass from The Travelin’ McCourys and the psychedelic rock soundscapes of Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express.
This year’s festival will also pay homage to guitarist and folk singer Doc Watson’s 100th birthday with a special tribute by musicians Mitch Greenhill, Jack Lawrence, Nora Brown, Stephanie Coleman and unannounced special guests.
Organizers say they expect a half million people to attend the event, which will be held in Golden Gate Park Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.
Festival grounds have recently undergone upgrades. The Porch Stage has been relocated to the west end of Hellman Hollow and is now known as the Arrow Stage. While slightly larger than its predecessor, the space has been set lower to the ground to maintain an intimate performance setting.
The Bandwagon Stage has also been relocated to become Horseshoe Hill, which is nestled in a wooded glade in McLaren Pass.