Emmylou Harris Hardly Strictly 2019

Emmylou Harris closes out the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival at Golden Gate Park on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Harris will be back to play as the festival returns this month.

 Chris Victorio/Special to The Examiner

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass on Wednesday announced its final slate of artists performing at this month’s free three-day musical extravaganza.

Longtime festival stalwart and country icon Emmylou Harris will close out a weekend that will see more than 70 performers take the stage. Others featured include blues rock band The Teskey Brothers, alternative singer M. Ward, Americana musician Shakey Graves, Latin instrumental band Hermanos Gutierrez, the East Bay jazz trio The Sticklerphonics and rock singer Syd Straw.

