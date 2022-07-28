Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, is hardly strictly for San Franciscans. The festival, in its over two decades of melody mayhem, has grown into a “world-renowned three-day festival that attracts a half million people,” according to the event website.

The free festival will return to San Francisco this year from September 30 to October 2 for three days of live music — and hardly, strictly bluegrass.

Thus far the festival will feature artists from Sam Bush, a progressive bluegrass mandolinist, to Galactic F: Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph, a New Orleans based funk, blues and brass vocalist with a curious twist. Other performers are veterans of the show, like Buddy Miller and Las Cafeterias.

Also listed in this year's line up are Marcus Mumford, Lucius, Charley Crockett and Allison Russell, among others.

The show will take place at Lindley and Marx meadows and Hellman Hollow in Golden Gate Park, a tight nod to the festival’s late founder, Warren Hellman, who started the show in 2001 as a single-day performance series.

The festival is accessible via public transportation, and extra Muni service will be in place throughout the weekend — the north side of the park is served by the 5 Fulton, 5R Fulton Rapid, 31 Balboa, 38 Geary and 38R Geary Rapid buses. The south side is served by the N Judah train and the 7 Haight/Noriega bus.

Some worthwhile details to note about the event: dogs are welcome, non-alcoholic beverages can be purchased past the gates but if you want to drink — bring your own beers or wine in non-glass containers, and masks are recommended. Organizers note that dogs, like children, should be comfortable with crowds and loud music.

For more on the event and to stay apprised, download the event’s app, available for iOS and Android.