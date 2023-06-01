Ben Thorne and Jon Howell — the bassist and guitarist for hardcore quartet Ex Everything — first met inside an airplane in a quiet San Francisco neighborhood.

Well, kind of. Thorne was playing for the noisy alt-country outfit Low Red Land and Howell was in the punk group Tigon. The two bands performed at Retox, a kitschy bar in the Dogpatch neighborhood that resembled the interior of a Boeing 747.

Ex // Top Stories

Subscribe to Jessica Wolfrom's new climate newsletter.

jwolfrom@sfexaminer.com

 