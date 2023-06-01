Ben Thorne and Jon Howell — the bassist and guitarist for hardcore quartet Ex Everything — first met inside an airplane in a quiet San Francisco neighborhood.
Well, kind of. Thorne was playing for the noisy alt-country outfit Low Red Land and Howell was in the punk group Tigon. The two bands performed at Retox, a kitschy bar in the Dogpatch neighborhood that resembled the interior of a Boeing 747.
“It was a bar that, when you would go downstairs, the interior was set up like a passenger airplane, with all the seats and the lights flashing,” said Howell. “It was just one of those joints in San Francisco where you could just play. Like, you could play there every month if you wanted.”
Along with making for a nice origin story for Ex Everything—which will play their first-ever show at the Chapel on Sunday night—the tale of performing at Retox reflects a lost era in San Francisco: when bands with little means but big ambitions could find homes in quirky, offbeat venues.
Like so many artistic spaces in San Francisco, Retox no longer exists, another victim to the ever-rising costs of living in The City. That bleak dynamic — where the rapaciousness of capitalism displaces and denies opportunities for artistic expression—is a theme that Ex Everything returns to constantly in their music.
“The spaces where people can meet and create stuff and share things on an artistic and cultural level in places like San Francisco and the Bay are sadly disappearing,” said Thorne. “And they’re being replaced by something that’s the antithesis of what they were, or they’re being replaced by nothing.”
That void fuels the righteous rage that defines Ex Everything’s debut album, “Slow Change Will Pull Us Apart,” tentatively slated to be released later this year. A relentless, pummeling statement in the vein of post-hardcore acts like At the Drive-In, Drive Like Jehu and Glassjaw, the album is marked by breakneck pacing, technical virtuosity and vocalist Andre Sanabria’s impassioned, howling vocals.
The album is also the result of years of planning, with the band’s start dating back to before the pandemic. Thorne, a one-time San Francisco resident who now lives in Southern California, had been eager to start a musical project with a more active presence after the demise of his bands Low Red Land and Tartufi. He eventually reconnected with Howell, who was also looking for a band to record together and play live frequently (his other group, Kowloon Walled City, last released an album in 2021.)
The duo recruited Kowloon Walled City’s drummer Dan Sneddon to the effort, and in time they found Sanabria to take on the role of vocalist. When Sanabria, a San Francisco resident, joined the group, Thorne and Howell had mapped out most of the sonic blueprint by sharing various riffs, basslines and general music ideas through email (Howell now lives in Santa Rosa.)
Along with bringing a screaming, blistering vocal intensity, Sanabria contributed lyrics decrying materialism, environmental degradation and conformism exemplified by song titles such as “The Reduction of Human Life to an Economic Unit'' and “The Last Global Slaughter.”
“We would be recording the first take of Andre singing to our music, and he would just be yelling along and then stop really quickly to explain to us what he’d be saying and what he meant,” said Howell. “He’d pull out like a book with a deeply meaningful passage that inspired the lyric. I certainly felt confident in what he was saying because I knew that we were already on board with his sentiment.”
The album is intense and dark, but it is not without hope. “I think it’s very clear that we’re not just like doom and gloom,” said Thorne. “This isn’t nihilism. There is a reason why it’s worth saying things like this and screaming this out. Because people do care about these messages, and they aren’t going to be satisfied with how things are going.”
Thorne and Howell said they are eager to share those calls to action in a live setting. When the album is released (the exact date and details are still being finalized), they plan to tour as often as possible.
They might not be able to bring back long-lost institutions like Retox, but they can show how artistry is still vital and vibrant, even under the harshest of economic conditions.
“We’re obviously not playing in this band because we want to make a lot of money — we’re doing this because we are passionate about sharing our music,” said Thorne. “It’s hard to be a musician now, but we are still so committed. And I think there’s hope in that.”
If You Go
Ex Everything with Djunah and Reptoid
Where: The Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.
When: 8 p.m., Sunday, June 4
Tickets: $18
Contact: (415) 551-5157, thechapelsf.com