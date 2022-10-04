Merle -- Haigh Ashbury Music Festival

Merle Saunders, of Phil Lesh and Friends, at the HASF in 1985.

After two years of being cooped up indoors and online, San Francisco has been on a festival bender.

The return of famous events like Outside Lands, the Portola Music Festival, Folsom Street Fair and Hardly Strictly Bluegrass have put the heart and soul of The City back in the right place — convening to celebrate the art and culture scenes that make S.F. unique.

The Haight-Ashbury Street Fair is back

