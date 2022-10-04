After two years of being cooped up indoors and online, San Francisco has been on a festival bender.
The return of famous events like Outside Lands, the Portola Music Festival, Folsom Street Fair and Hardly Strictly Bluegrass have put the heart and soul of The City back in the right place — convening to celebrate the art and culture scenes that make S.F. unique.
But where did this precedent come from?
If you ask Mike Xavier, director of The Haight-Ashbury Street Fair, it's a no-brainer.
On Oct 16, the 43rd Annual HASF is returning to its historic stomping grounds on Haight St, between Masonic and Stanyan, after a 2-year pandemic hiatus. This year, they're bringing back beer for the first time since 2006 and will have the fair's first ever skateboard demo, sponsored by FTC.
There will also be a row of nonprofit booths for the first time, including the Henry Ohlhoff Recovery House, Larkin St Youth, Huckleberry House, Homeless Prenatal, Haight Ashbury Food Program and several others.
The festival arose as a testament to The Haight's contribution to the socio-political climate of the '60s and '70's, but it wasn't just about appreciation and nostalgia, said Xavier. It was about resilience in the face of a public health crisis — a now-familiar story in 2022.
"In reality, the Summer of Love was about six to eight months, and then meth and heroin took everyone out," he said. "The festival was about bringing back the good vibes, the community gathering, getting people involved in their neighborhoods. It's not just a bumper sticker."
Harvey Milk, late S.F. district supervisor and the first openly gay man to be elected in California, sought to reaffirm the importance of The Haight in San Francisco's history. Milk co-organized the festival, just seven months before his death, and on a sunny April afternoon at the corner of Haight Street & Ashbury Street in 1978, thousands of people gathered to perform the ethos of "Peace, Love, Happiness & Humanism".
"When I was 15, I asked Pablo [Heising]," — the late executive producer of the festival — "Why do you do this?' Pablo said, 'To keep rock and roll on the streets of San Francisco, for free." recalled Xavier.
In honor of Milk and the music, mantras and more that came from The Haight, The Examiner is taking a look back at the festival through the years, guided by Michael Xavier. Swipe through for historic images of the Haight-Ashbury Street Festival.
The very first Haight Street Fair in 1978, taken by Robert Pruzan, a famous photographer in S.F. who captured life in The City as a gay man.
Michael Xavier: In 1978, Harvey Milk had his first Castro Street fair, and Pablo Heising walked into his camera shop and said hey, I want to do this in the Haight [...] The stage and the street fairs were a place where you could yell your issues. It was political, at least back then — and the Haight and the Castro were Harvey's people. After six times running for supervisor, it became clear — 'all you need are the gays and the hippies'.
Rock Scully, manager for the Grateful Dead, surveying the crowd as stage manager at the 1st HASF on April 30 1978.
Michael Xavier: For years when I was a kid, they never mentioned who was playing because if it was a big person playing, these things can become dangerous. Maybe a decade ago, a colleague of mine hosted a merchant street fair and he had Erykah Badu — 50,000 people descended on the neighborhood. We can't look at it like we're a concert venue with a headliner. I wouldn't care if we had elementary school bands on both stages — we have to shoot for the sky a little bit, but it's a fine line to keep it not dangerous for the neighborhood.
Harvey Milk at the first Haight Ashbury Street Fair in 1978.
Michael Xavier: One of our mantras, that I speak with my other board members about, is that we need to keep the festival accessible to people that don't have money [...] After June, we upped the price to $100 on all the vending booths due to high overhead, but I think we're probably the cheapest in the city nonetheless. While I'm executive director, it's gonna be free.
Merle Saunders, of Phil Lesh and Friends, at the HASF in 1985.
Michael Xavier: The Grateful Dead, no matter what people keep saying, has never played the HASF.
The Examiner: Really? Not once?
Xavier: No, but all the members have played with Merle, because he closed down the stage for the first 25 years. The Haight used to be predominantly black neighborhoods and black owned businesses, and everyone from the first seven or so years of the fair would have breakfast at the Saunders' family house on the Panhandle, and then go off to work for the day. These are the roots and these are the family. It started as just a neighborhood, block thing.
