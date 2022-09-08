In 2013, San Francisco’s Great American Music Hall was listed as number 6 on Rolling Stone’s round up of the Best Clubs in America. During the 10 years since, and up to its 50th anniversary this October, the Great Hall's booking calendars have demonstrated subtle shifts in The City’s music preferences — as well as one unwavering audience trend: San Francisco is always eager for the next new sound.
“One of the great things about San Francisco, one of the many great things, is that the people are just incredibly open and engaged with music that's coming up,” says Fred Barnes, general manager and head booker at the GAMH.
Over his 10 years immersed in San Francisco’s music scene — at the GAMH then The Chapel, then back at the GAMH — that is one trend that has remained consistent.
This October, the Music Hall will hit full middle age at 50, though the building it's housed in has more than twice that age. Erected just a year after the 1906 Earthquake, the ornate restaurant and bordello turned music venue is 115 years old. It’s seen San Francisco’s music fads through their best days, hosting the Grateful Dead and other psychedelic legends of the '70s.
Now, it's one of The City’s last standing independent music venues.
“Tons of venues have cropped up in the last 10 years, new places,” says Barnes. “That whole landscape has kind of changed. More and more corporate companies have taken over more and more venues.”
The Great American Music Hall has a unique stake in San Francisco’s music landscape — and, unlike plenty of clubs, has achieved a consistent audience and artists who want to return.
“We have a lot of relationships with musicians that go back decades,” says Barnes.
Booking happens months in advance. At the moment, Barnes has scheduled shows as far out as the end of 2023. This month, at least two of the performing bands played at the GAMH in Septembers of years passed — the Melvins and Russian Circles.
Fifteen artists in total are booked at the GAMH this September, up from just four in 2020, when the pandemic first shuttered The City’s live music operations.
“Our calendar always obviously changes to a certain degree to reflect things that are going on at the time, but it's so diverse, that it will continue to have artists that have played there for literally 50 years, you know, 30 years or whatever. And then completely new stuff.”
The beauty of the building is part of the draw, says Barnes. But it’s also a product of word of mouth among artists. They enjoy the stage and staff and tell other artists as much. Then, when those performers make their way to San Francisco, they call Barnes up and ask for a spot on the calendar.
This month will bring fewer alternative/indie performers than the same month in years past, but in their place is an eclectic array of genres — from the Parody Punk Metal of Mac Sabbath to the soothing blues of Tab Benoit. Performers mostly fall into the rock genre, with 40% of bands falling into either rock or experimental rock (though there is wide variation within both of those buckets).
But no matter the artist, it's the audience that brings it home, says Barnes. And in San Francisco, the audience brings their best to the GAMH.
“When you read in the press all the time all this stuff about San Francisco, bla, bla, bla, and everyone's moving out, and then when you’re there ... and you see, you're like, no, there’s a lot going on,” says Barnes.
“The communities are really strong, scenes are really vital.”
