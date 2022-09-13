As the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020, filmmaker Louie Schwartzberg ("Fantastic Fungi" and the "Moving Art" series) found himself with time to work on a project he'd long been interested in pursuing.

Culled from 40 years worth of filmmaking and thousands of hours of footage, the documentary "Gratitude Revealed," which begins its San Francisco run Sept. 16 at the Roxie, explains the simple concept of how focusing on gratitude for all the gifts life offers — even small ones — can improve well-being, health and even life expectancy.

