As the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020, filmmaker Louie Schwartzberg ("Fantastic Fungi" and the "Moving Art" series) found himself with time to work on a project he'd long been interested in pursuing.
Culled from 40 years worth of filmmaking and thousands of hours of footage, the documentary "Gratitude Revealed," which begins its San Francisco run Sept. 16 at the Roxie, explains the simple concept of how focusing on gratitude for all the gifts life offers — even small ones — can improve well-being, health and even life expectancy.
"This isn't the ultimate definition of gratitude," admits Schwartzberg during a recent phone interview. "It's my own personal journey. These are the people I've met in my life that have inspired me and influenced me."
Schwartzberg describes the film as a "mosaic" and, indeed, it runs the gamut, interviewing various experts on mindfulness and gratitude, such as Deepak Chopra and Norman Lear, as well as introducing us to a grape farmer, a cowboy, a blind ice climber, a group of cliff dancers and a program for formerly incarcerated women to find strength through comedy.
Even the Reverend Cecil Williams of San Francisco's Glide Church is featured.
One notable interviewee is San Francisco resident Lynne Twist, author of "The Soul of Money" and the upcoming "Living a Committed Life," whose career has ranged from helping feed the hungry in refugee camps to helping the wealthy to become more philanthropic.
Speaking by phone, Ms. Twist recommends a simple exercise to people interested in learning more about gratefulness. Simply choose one thing to be grateful for each day, and whenever you encounter that thing, take a moment to stop and appreciate it.
An example: "today I'm going to be grateful for the color yellow," she says. "Or I'm going to be grateful for water, or the human touch or technology. I'm grateful for rest. I'm grateful for the sweet territory of silence. It's amazing the power of gratefulness. It's AMAZING. But you have to practice it to discover it."
An even simpler exercise is "in the morning, rather than looking at what you have to do, look at what you're grateful for. And at night, rather than looking at what you did not get done, look at what you accomplished. It makes a huge difference!"
It's one thing to appreciate the little things, but Ms. Twist is able to see gratitude in cataclysmic things like climate change. "It's feedback from the mother," she says. "It's an announcement. It's a disruption to our species, not as punishment, but as a support to us. It's an ally to help us change course."
Another impressive interviewee is Jack Kornfield, who, after college, joined the Peace Corps and then became a Buddhist Monk ("I was in the Haight Ashbury during the summer of love, so I think that might have contributed") in addition to earning a PhD in clinical psychology.
He eventually turned to teaching the practice of meditation, and helped found the Spirit Rock Meditation Center in Woodacre.
Speaking by phone from there, Kornfield elaborates on something he talks about in the movie: "quieting the mind."
In essence, quieting the mind is not something one can think about. "That's just your mind talking more," he says. "The beautiful thing is that there are practices you can use to quiet your mind, just as you can practice guitar or tennis or coding, to teach you how to step out of the business of your thought and keep things quiet. It doesn't happen right away, just like you can't play guitar right away."
Like the others in the film, Kornfield sat for Schwartzberg's camera some time before the pandemic began, but if he could be interviewed today, he says he might have changed things up.
"I would have focused on how we can take difficult times and turn them into a deeper sense of connection and compassion," he says. "The pandemic happened to us as the world, as a collective. One of the deep ways we connect is through compassion when we realize we're all in it together."
A third interviewee, sociologist Christine Carter, is a speaker and author of several books on wellness. In the film, she discusses the idea of studying happiness, and trying to discover what, in happiness, we can control, and how we can make it a skill we can master.
Speaking by phone from Marin, she confesses that, in the time since her interview, and during Covid, she began to lose touch with gratitude.
"For a little while there, I forgot how elemental and essential it really is," she says. "I lost my way in the complicated concepts, which were not actually as powerful."
With the upcoming release of the movie, she now concurs, "if you want to move the lever on your overall well-being, fostering gratitude is your best strategy. It's just so simple. "
She continues, "Gratitude is a really powerful positive emotion. All of our emotions have functions. You think about anger, it has a physiological effect. It's really hard to solve a sticky problem when that part of your system is activated. What gratitude does is puts the brakes on a fight-or-flight response. It slows your heart rate. That stress response is reversed, blood flows to different parts of your brain and it will tend to activate more creative problem solving."
Dr. Carter recommends another simple exercise to discover gratitude, and one that she is currently undertaking. Take two minutes every day to email someone in your life and tell them what you appreciate about them, and do this for 21 days.
"When you thank somebody for something, you're acknowledging a gift," she says. "Somebody has incurred a cost for you, and people don't do that unless you're worth something. It makes us feel humble, and gives us a sense of worth at the same time."
Director Schwartzberg explains his ultimate reasons for making the movie is to give viewers "a choice of maybe going in another direction. I have a lot of negative thoughts that ruminate in my brain, and it becomes this spiral. Gratitude is something to have in the back pocket. It's my ace-in-the-hole."
Schwartzberg, Dr. Carter,and Ms. Twist will appear for a Q&A — moderated by Nina Wise, the Artistic Director of Motion at Spirit Rock — on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 4:15 p.m. at the Smith Rafael Film Center in San Rafael.
Following that, Schwartzberg and Dr. Carter, along with author and moviemaker Tiffany Shlain will appear on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Roxie Theater in San Francisco.