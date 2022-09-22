Dawn Richard

Dawn Richard performs at the Portola Festival Sunday, Sept. 25 at 2:55 p.m. She is touring her sixth solo album, “Second Line,” a genre-defying sonic experience led by the character King Creole.

 Photo by Petros Koy

Dawn Richard is one of those rare multi-talented artists. In the past two decades, the 39-year-old native of New Orleans has excelled as a musician, dancer, actor, film director, reality TV star and creative consultant for Adult Swim, the TV channel known for avant-garde animation. She even owns a vegan food truck “dedicated to supporting the local NOLA art community.”

Richard is touring her sixth solo album, “Second Line,” a genre-defying sonic experience led by the character King Creole. Her music, like her life, is eclectic in its references and love for New Orleans, Black culture, and dancing.

