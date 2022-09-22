Dawn Richard is one of those rare multi-talented artists. In the past two decades, the 39-year-old native of New Orleans has excelled as a musician, dancer, actor, film director, reality TV star and creative consultant for Adult Swim, the TV channel known for avant-garde animation. She even owns a vegan food truck “dedicated to supporting the local NOLA art community.”
Richard is touring her sixth solo album, “Second Line,” a genre-defying sonic experience led by the character King Creole. Her music, like her life, is eclectic in its references and love for New Orleans, Black culture, and dancing.
Now, the daughter of Frank Richard, lead singer of the band Chocolate Milk, is readying to perform her first solo set in The City at the inaugural Portola Festival on Sept. 25 at Pier 80. The two day festival features electronic musicians with Flume and The Chemical Brothers headlining. The Examiner spoke by phone with the artist about creativity, Afrofuturism, the tech industry’s search for a soul and navigating life in stilettos. The interview has been edited for length.
How has it been returning to the stage post-Covid?
It's been awesome. I was chomping at the bit. I always appreciate the studio process, but with “Second Line” it was hard for me to not take that album and put it to the stage. So the moment we had an opportunity, it’s been a playground. Being from New Orleans, festival is life – it's in our veins, it's what we know. The opportunity to do the circuit again, to feel the energy, be outside, to be close to people, it’s been really refreshing. Sometimes people think it’s just the audience that needs it, but it’s important for me as an artist as well to get that feeling.
How do you cultivate your passions? And how has dance in particular led you to other passions?
Dance saved me. I danced before I sang. Dance has been the driving force of my career and most times it's the thing that set me apart: the training, technique, the discipline. People don't realize the shelf life for a dancer is very similar to modeling; it’s a shallow and very small window for dancers. The payback is very little. The gratification comes from the passion for the art. I have a huge respect for dancers and choreographers. It is the all game for me when I perform. The level of respect I put into my dancers.The level of passion on the stage is next to none. I love dancing with others, I could hold my own onstage but I love the feeling of the ensemble. Having people next to you raises you and lifts the energy.
As a dance-forward musician, how do you prepare for the stage?
Believe it or not, at 6 a.m. everyday I do a 5-mile run. Even if I’m traveling. It’s important for breath control. I'll train in stilettos. If I know shows are coming I'll wear heels all year, to everything, movies, to the store. People will be like, “You're always in heels.” It's not a fashion statement; I’ve gotta be able to dance in that space. I’ve gotta train my hips and be ready for the stage.
You’ve experienced the music industry in different phases, at different scales — from major label to indie. How do you navigate systems that want to commodify your creativity?
I have been very adamant about not allowing that to happen. I’ve fought for this art at the expense of not having a mainstream career. Most people will not understand this, they like the manufactured sound, they like the mainstream. I loved it, too. But what comes with that? I refuse to be told that because I’m Black, I can’t do this, I’m too dark to do this, I’m not pretty enough for this. Those were things I was told on a constant basis. When I decided to have power over my career, it was a blatant choice to do exactly what I wanted to do with the expense of maybe not getting the same career that I had prior. It’s way more rewarding to pretty much get to do whatever the hell I want to do and not have to answer to anyone to do it.
How do you define Afrofuturism in your art and your homeplace?
Afrofuturism to me has always been an aesthetic and a place, too. You cannot say Afrofuturism and not talk about African culture and indigenous culture, and how a lot of the aestheticism of tattooism and ornamentation and future idealism is present in the culture. For us, in New Orleans, you can call that voodooism, witch doctor, Afro-spiritualism or you can just call it grandma. Afrofuturism to me has always been an aesthetic of Africa, New Orleans, West Indian culture. Or indigenous places, people who are of the land first. I always think of it as places because these are the places that cultivate the ideas and the spiritual connection. I’m very happy to see the evolution and marriage of African culture and the futurist idea. For whatever reason people have separated us from it. So when you think of futurists and tech you don’t think of us. Tech culture has no soul. It’s beautiful, it’s digital, but it’s lacking. The people designing and engineering are missing the moment of culture and art in that space.
How does it feel to be a part of the first Portola Festival in San Francisco?
I want to be a part of things that are intentional. And this is why I said yes to this festival at this time, because I know the history. To be a part of this year where it does look diverse is huge for me. Beyond that, to see that M.I.A. is on the bill the same day as me is just next level for me. To see Kaytranada in the building, and Shygirl in the building, these are people that deserve shots. I’m happy to be a part of it. Hopefully, as I progress and keep working, I'll get higher and higher on the bill so that I can then be a story for another artist: What a day it would be for a Black woman to headline Portola.
I have been listening to “Movement I” of Pigments, your new project, on repeat. Can you tell me how this collaboration came about and how it became an avenue for you to direct?
I always do side projects that fit within the spaces I am in. I’ve always wanted to work in dance again and tell the story of how dance saved me. I was lucky enough to collaborate with NOCA (New Orleans Center for Creative Art) in New Orleans. I was able to audition incredible dancers who are not the norm, who are told their hair is too curly, their bodies are too thick, you can’t wear braids to be a ballerina, you can’t afford to make it to a prestigious company. I wanted to collaborate with them and create a film that showed that a lot of us from New Orleans are painting with broken brushes. It’s a city that everyone wants to visit but they don’t pour money into it. We have all this talent here but no one really cultivates it for it to thrive. We have broken brushes, but we have these pigments, we can still paint beautifully. Each dancer tells the story of how dance saved them and is saving them.
