Second annual Juneteenth on the waterfront
Jerk chicken, grilled shrimp ‘po boys, bourbon caramel bread pudding. … Oh, we can almost smell it! Celebrate (with your tummy) and support (with your purchases) local Black-owned businesses at the return of this annual farmers market festival honoring Juneteenth, the anniversary of the emancipation of Black Americans. Check out the market-to-table chef demo at 10:30 a.m. so you can make your own delectable gumbo. In addition to discovering great new eats, know that a portion of proceeds will benefit the MegaBlack S.F. Black Wellness Fund. Saturday, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., Ferry Plaza Farmers Market, 1 Ferry Building, S.F. Free, food for purchase. cuesa.org
OminoDay world music festival
A moving example of turning tragedy into something wonderful is OminoDay. In 2006, Andrew “DJ Domino” Ele, a 22-year-old youth advocate and community activist, was shot and killed in the Mission while waiting for a bus. The following year, friends, family and fans started OminoDay in the Park in his honor, creating a homegrown music festival that celebrates the arts, culture and community of San Francisco’s southeast neighborhoods. Now in its 15th year, the family-friendly festival brings back a strong lineup of rap, hip-hop, Brazilian drumming, poets, dancers, DJs and the popular reggae/Latin band Bayonics with their inspiring and legally blind lead singer, Jairo Vargas. Saturday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Jerry Garcia Amphitheater, McLaren Park, S.F. Free. ominoday.org
World Naked Bike Ride
San Francisco might see a little bit more skin than usual on Saturday. World Naked Bike Ride is part fun and part protest against big oil. Everyone meets up clothed at Cupid’s Span on the Embarcadero at 11 a.m. Then the cycle shorts get dropped and they break out the body paint to head off at noon to flash their bits at Fisherman’s Wharf, the Mission and the Castro. Note: in an attempt at inclusivity, naked unicyclists and skateboarders are welcome. And although it’s a naked ride, you don’t have to go the full monty, just “as bare as you dare.” Saturday, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Meet at Cupid’s Arrow, Rincon Park, Embarcadero and Folsom, S.F. Free. worldnakedbikeride.org
Box Shop MuralFest
What happens when artists get hold of an 8,000-square-foot warehouse and yard in Bayview-Hunters Point and 60 large shipping containers? They turn it into an industrial art paradise and laboratory. Celebrating the goal of covering every inch of the Box Shop maker space with art is MuralFest — a showcase of the Box Shop's 80+ (and growing) colorful large scale murals. The two-day event features tours, a kids art party, break dancing and live mural painting with six of the Shop’s artists. Saturday, noon–6 p.m., Sunday, noon–4 p.m., the Box Shop, 951 Hudson Ave., S.F. Free. boxshopsf.org
Historic AIDS Memorial Quilt display
The AIDS Memorial Quilt is an ever-growing tribute to those we’ve lost to AIDS. To mark the 35th anniversary of what is thought to be the largest community arts project in the world, San Francisco is hosting its largest-ever display of the quilt with a special two-day event in Golden Gate Park featuring nearly 3,000 hand-stitched panels with hundreds of new panels on display for the first time. The traditional unfolding of the quilt begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday followed by a continuous reading of the names of loved ones lost. Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Robin Williams Meadow, Golden Gate Park, S.F. Free. aidsmemorial.org