Every Sour Widows song feels like an intimate conversation. Founding members Susanna Thomson and Maia Sinaiko trade flittering vocals, their registers rarely rising above hushed whispers and plaintive coos. That unrushed gentleness makes listeners feel privy to their most private moments. Only the lilting upswells of guitars and the light tumbling of Max Edelman’s drums remind us that this is a musical act and not a therapy session.
That intimacy is not the product of some careful affectation, but one borne from relationships traced back to childhood for the three members. Sinaiko and Edelman grew up together in Marin and met Thomson during junior high, creating a bond that has strengthened over the years.
“We are so close — it really does feel like family at this point,” said Edelman. “We’ve been through so much stuff together. I think you see that emotional value reflected in our music.”
The Oakland band showcases their close ties during the 20th Street Block Party on Saturday. The free Mission District gathering is an opportunity for fans to witness the poignant craftsmanship of Sour Widows, who of late are channeling tragedy into their art.
In June 2021, Thomson’s mother passed away. Sinaiko was the first person to visit following the tragedy, as they made the nearly four-hour drive to Thomson’s Central Valley family home upon hearing the news. Edelman visited soon after. After taking months off from the band to grieve, Thomson returned to crafting music, a cathartic process made all the more meaningful due to the closeness of her band members.
“This band is my life in so many ways,” said Thomson, who plays guitar for Sour Widows. “They are truly my closest friends as well as my musical collaborators. This is like my hero’s journey, and I have to do it with these people. It was really painful for me to play music, especially right after losing my mother when everything was so fresh. But they are the rock that I cling to. This is so much more than just a music project for me.”
Evidence of their intimate partnership can be found in “Witness,” the band’s most recent single and the first song that Sour Widows finished after the death of Thomson’s mother. Perhaps the most ambitious and forceful creation in the band’s catalog, the track is an ocean of moving currents, undulating between somber moments and intense outbursts and highlighted by Sinaiko and Thomson belting out vocals in unison to the background of craggy guitars. Thomson’s admission that she “can’t sleep sometimes” is a haunting call to the lasting pains of grief.
In many ways, “Witness” feels like a culmination of the past few years for Sour Widows. Formed in 2017 as a duo with Sinaiko and Thomson and rounded out as a trio a year later when Edelman joined the group, Sour Widows defies easy categorization.
The band’s leisurely pacing conjures up images of dreampop and slowcore, but they eschew the ethereal atmospherics of those genres. The simplicity of their sound — guitars, bass, vocals — draws comparisons to punk and DIY bands, but their songs are much too gorgeous and polished for those camps.
Their deft use of minimalism and negative space mostly aligns them with groups like Girlpool and Young Marble Giants — acts that use ghostly absences to maximize the parts they play out loud. Every sound missing in “Witness” makes the heard parts all the more meaningful.
The same can be said for “I-90,” a single that Sour Widows will be releasing later this month. Much like “Witness,” “I-90” starts with humble beginnings before ending with a crescendo of triumphant choruses. Penned by Sinaiko, the song is a paean to the vast uniformity of endless freeways, sounding like a lost track from Modest Mouse’s classic album “Lonesome Crowded West.”
After releasing three EPs — including 2021’s “Crossing Over,” which got a glowing review in Pitchfork — the band is set to release their first full-length album, likely to come out next year. (Sour Widows has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help with the financing of that effort.)
If their past discography is any indication, the songs on the new album will have a special, timeworn sense of connectivity — an authentic reflection of a lifetime of friendship.
“I mean, Susannah and I wrote our first song together when we were 13 years old,” said Sinaiko. “We have so much history together. I can’t think of any other people I’d rather make music with.”