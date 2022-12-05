Nobuyoshi Araki and Daido Moriyama are living legends in the field of postwar Japanese photography. Both came to prominence in the late 1960s — Araki for intimate, at times controversial portraits of his sexual partners, Moriyama for his high-contrast, black-and-white street photographs. Both heavily influenced global trends in photography throughout the latter half of the 20th century.

Their first joint exhibition in nearly two decades, “400 Polaroids,” at Ratio 3, makes up for lost time by presenting Araki’s largest, and Moriyama’s first, selection of instant-film pictures ever shown in the United States.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Tags

You May Also Like