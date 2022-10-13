Avocado toast

Mandy Oliveri eats avocado toast on Aug. 11, 2019. Although popular, the breakfast dish is not sustainable because avocados have a short life, are water intensive and hard on soil and in Mexico contribute to deforestation.

 Amy Lombard/The New York Times

When avocado toast captured the taste buds and bank accounts of many locals in the mid-2010s, it made perfect sense. Carefully sliced avocado on olive oil-sprinkled starch appealed to San Francisco’s many vegans, vegetarians, animal welfare advocates, fitness buffs, wellness practitioners and the eating disordered, who find a few triangles of mushy bread easier going down or back up than, say, a Porterhouse.

For many years now at my local breakfast spot, the fit and conscientious have been chowing down on nutrient-rich “clean” avocado toast, topped with radish, pickled onion and sunflower seeds, a neon green testament to healthy living and high fiber. Meanwhile, the rest of us have been forced to glower at our greasy bacon and eggs, wondering how to enjoy a plate full of factory-farm slaughter and poultry exploitation when confronted with so much virtue

Wendy Miller is a retired newspaper and magazine editor who now spends too much time in San Francisco with her dog.