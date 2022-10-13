Mandy Oliveri eats avocado toast on Aug. 11, 2019. Although popular, the breakfast dish is not sustainable because avocados have a short life, are water intensive and hard on soil and in Mexico contribute to deforestation.
When avocado toast captured the taste buds and bank accounts of many locals in the mid-2010s, it made perfect sense. Carefully sliced avocado on olive oil-sprinkled starch appealed to San Francisco’s many vegans, vegetarians, animal welfare advocates, fitness buffs, wellness practitioners and the eating disordered, who find a few triangles of mushy bread easier going down or back up than, say, a Porterhouse.
For many years now at my local breakfast spot, the fit and conscientious have been chowing down on nutrient-rich “clean” avocado toast, topped with radish, pickled onion and sunflower seeds, a neon green testament to healthy living and high fiber. Meanwhile, the rest of us have been forced to glower at our greasy bacon and eggs, wondering how to enjoy a plate full of factory-farm slaughter and poultry exploitation when confronted with so much virtue
Avocado toast is not a San Francisco invention. According to tastecooking.com and other culinary sources, the breakfast dish was invented by wannabe chef Bill Granger in Sydney, Australia in 1993. By about 2016, photos of avocado toast from Copenhagen, Seoul and Abu Dhabi were showing up on social media and news feeds, and practically every bakery and coffee shop around our fair city was featuring the dish. Most kept it fairly simple — from the simply overpriced slab of bread and avocado for $4, to the excessively overpriced slab of artisanal whole wheat bread, avocado, sea salt and fresh ground pepper for $8. Years of peaceful virtuous breakfast eating passed.
But sometime around 2019, the backlashstarted. Besides being fattening, avocados, it turns out, are not so sustainable. They have a short shelf life; they tax water supplies in the countries that produce them on a commercial scale; they are hard on the soil; and in Mexico, where worldwide demand for the fruit has led to an increase in illegal farming, they contribute to deforestation.
Mexico, the world’s largest supplier of avocados, is now exporting so much of the fruit, mostly to the U.S., that its own citizens can no longer afford to buy them. And just like that, a symbol of virtue becomes a symbol of food imperialism.
But a new ethical standard-bearer has emerged. Welcome pea toast. Instagram loves it. Magazines love it. Pinterest loves it. Chefs and growers around the world are collaborating to produce a creamy, spicy, limey, reasonable facsimile of the dish the Aztecs invented 10 millennia ago.
The pros: The garden pea doesn’t suck up too much water; it has a low carbon footprint; and, as long as pesticides are minimized, it is gentle on the land. The cons: Peas are a cold weather crop and not grown on a commercial scale in California, so in a year or two someone is liable to calculate the environmental cost of transporting frozen peas from Canada and decide we need a new Instagram-worthy chunky spread for our toast.
Can we win the sustainable, virtuous food wars? Probably not. What we eat and when we eat it, whether we photograph it, is inextricably tied to global issues. War and climate catastrophe impede food production and increase the number of refugees. What is food psychosis to one population is food insecurity to another.
Here in California, where agriculture adds about $50 billion dollars in revenue to the economy and supplies the nation with much of its produce, the demand for our foodstuffs will only increase, even as our arable land diminishes due to climate change.
Buying healthy, sustainable meals at any price will likely get more difficult. Being picky may not be an option in the near future. There are already plenty of Instagram photos of grubs, shrubs and weeds, indicating that the newest trend is accepting that we have to eat what there is to eat.
For now, we need to decide whether our individual efforts to eat responsibly — to cut down on meat, consume dried pulses, tend to our own and our community’s gardens — will make a difference. If we think yes, we will accept our home-grown smashed peas and be grateful for them for as long as they last.
If not, we will decide we just want to live our best lives for as long as possible. As for the others: Let them eat toast.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.
Wendy Miller is a retired newspaper and magazine editor who now spends too much time in San Francisco with her dog.