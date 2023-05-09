forestbees.jpg

Bay Area musician Sheetal Singh’s latest album explores what it means to be Asian American in a post-pandemic world.

 Collen Eversman

For Berkeley-based instrumentalist Sheetal Singh — who writes and records as Forest Bees — a great song concept often can strike at the worst of times.

Take July 2020, for instance, when the Indian-descended singer was taking a much-needed weekend getaway with her husband and two children at a Clear Lake resort during the height of the pandemic. It “seemed like a very safe, personal-distancing thing to do, going camping with another family that was also multiracial like ours, that summer where everything was so crazy,” she said.

